Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group, and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, proudly showcases the all-new Nissan Patrol, already redefining the SUV segment in the Middle East. As a reimagined icon, the Patrol seamlessly combines over 70 years of heritage with cutting-edge sophistication, delivering exceptional design and performance that continues to set a bold benchmark for SUVs.

The Patrol introduces a fresh design language that perfectly reflects the evolving preferences of Middle Eastern drivers by blending rugged capability with refined aesthetics, striking a powerful balance between Nissan’s global design philosophy of ‘Bold Presence’ and ‘Solid Dignity,’ creating a statement that resonates both on and off the road.

Extensively researched, Nissan’s designers created the Patrol to express a dynamic duality. With bold sculpted lines and balanced proportions, it exudes a powerful stance while refined details elevate its premium appeal.

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of AAC, said: “The all-new Nissan Patrol marks an important step for the SUV segment nationally and for Arabian Automobiles. As a trusted companion for generations, the Patrol has always held a special place in the hearts of our customers. This latest model blends its iconic legacy with craftmanship and advanced innovation, reinforcing its status as the preferred premium SUV.”

Upfront, the Patrol proudly displays its ‘Bold Presence’ design philosophy, now enhanced by a wider, more pronounced V-motion grille that pays homage to the second-generation with its integrated horizontal bar. This commanding feature is paired with sharply sculpted lines and modern lighting elements, including the distinctive new ‘double-C’ lamp design, which together forge a futuristic yet unmistakably Patrol exterior. The full-width rear light bar further accentuates this evolution, maintaining the vehicle's sense of power and prestige.

The side profile of the Patrol is marked by a gently sloping shoulder line that stretches from front to rear, projecting a blend of prestige and agility. This design is accentuated by a rising window line between the C- and D-Pillars, with blacked-out pillars that create a floating roof effect. The iconic Patrol emblem adorns the D-Pillar, enhancing the vehicle's identity. Stylish 22-inch alloy wheels underline the SUV's bold stance, while sleek LED accents modernize the overall design, achieving the perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality.

Inside, the Patrol’s premium cabin offers a glimpse into Nissan’s commitment to ‘Solid Dignity’. Emphasizing craftsmanship and user-centric innovation, twin displays dominate the console, while soft materials and carefully integrated components maintain an elegant, clean design. In keeping with the Japanese concept of Ma (Mastery of Space), each seating row is crafted with equal attention to detail.

Enhanced roominess and the premium quilted leather with precise stitching inspired by traditional Kumiko patterns offer passengers a premium experience. Meanwhile, unique touches including the ‘Since 1951’ badge on the center console honor the Patrol’s enduring legacy.

Practicality meets elegance in every detail, from Damping Acoustic glass that ensures a tranquil cabin, to a wireless phone charging mat textured to resemble sand dunes, echoing the Patrol’s natural setting. With increased cargo capacity and thoughtfully engineered seating, including first and second-row seats equipped with NASA-inspired spinal support technology, the Patrol is designed to elevate every journey, whether within city limits or beyond.

The all-new Nissan Patrol, with its unmatched combination of powerful design and premium comfort, is an SUV built to inspire and empower drivers across the region. It offers an array of seven striking exterior colors, each developed to enhance its dynamic appearance. The addition of four vibrant two-tone options to the exterior color palette offers increased personalization, enabling drivers to express their unique style while evoking a sense of authority and elegance.

The latest Patrol is now available for sale at Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. For more information, visit nissan-dubai.com or call 800-NISSAN (800-647726) to speak with a sales representative today.

