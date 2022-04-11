Expanded array of standard and available driver assistance and safety systems

All-new platform features enhanced driving dynamics and responsiveness

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander now available for pre-order at GAC

Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official dealership for Mitsubishi vehicles in Oman, launched the all-new flagship 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV at a recent customer event organised by the Zubair Automotive Group (ZAG). All-new from the wheels up, the Outlander has been reimagined and reinvented in every way. Not only does it feature a new design direction for both this vehicle and the brand but is also the best-equipped and most technologically advanced vehicle the company has ever sold in the region.

The customer event was held on 30 March 2022 at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa, Muscat. In attendance were the members of the Board of Directors of ZAG, the Chief Operating Officer – Mohammad Al Farei, and members of the senior management of ZAG and its Group companies. Also present at the event were representatives from various private and government sector institutions and prominent businessmen from various sectors who are partnered with ZAG.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Outlander, Mohammad Al Farei said, "Compact SUVs and crossover SUVs are some of the most popular and fastest-growing segments in the market due in part to their practicality, fuel efficiency, and affordability. As a rare three-row vehicle in this space, swathed with a high-quality interior, a bold exterior, competitive pricing, and a solid driveline, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is well geared to have a large impact on the local market. It's not surprising then that the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been one of our most highly anticipated Mitsubishi models ever. It, therefore, brings me great pleasure to finally welcome it to our model line-up here in Oman."

The 2022 Outlander was crafted under the design language of "I-Fu-Do-Do," which means "authentic and majestic" in Japanese. This design ethos is reflected in the vehicle's bold proportions, muscular fenders, and the chiselled lines of the next generation "Dynamic Shield" grille. Standard 18-inch wheels and available 20-inch wheels add a robust presence that emphasises strength and security.

Inside, the Outlander is a quiet and serene space, showcasing quality and convenience through class-above materials and placing a premium on comfort and convenience. It also features seating for seven with the segment's only standard-equipment third-row seats, together with myriad storage locations and both USB-A and USB-C charge ports.

Offering more technology and connectivity than any previous Mitsubishi model, the 2022 Outlander features an available 12.3-inch, full-colour LCD digital driver display, a first for Mitsubishi Motors. Also available on select trims is a 9-inch SDA centre touchscreen with a built-in navigation system, 10-speaker BOSE® audio system, and a 10.8-inch full-colour head-up display (HUD).

Also new is the engineering underpinnings of the 2022 Outlander. The new model now rides on a next-generation platform developed through its partnership in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The newly engineered platform offers a stable foundation for a more confident and comfortable driving experience. With hot-stamped ultra-high tensile-strength steel used in key areas, torsional rigidity is increased by 33% over the previous model. Powering the all-new Outlander is a newly developed 2.5-litre, four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 184PS@6000rpm and 245Nm@3600rpm mated to an eight-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) with Sport mode.

Mitsubishi's motorsport-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel-drive system is available on higher-trim models, offering unmatched confidence for drivers in all environments. This optional system features a newly developed drive mode selector which allows performance and grip to be tailored to the current driving conditions through six distinct settings, increasing on-road and off-pavement performance. Even two-wheel-drive models are fitted with the drive-mode selector, offering five distinct modes in this setup, to help drivers feel more confident in all driving conditions.

As the best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in Oman, the all-new Outlander also offers an impressive array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience, confidence, and safety. Depending on trim level, the all-new Outlander offers seven airbags, Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and a Multi-Around Monitor System.

"As Mitsubishi's new flagship model, the 2022 Outlander offers upscale styling, premium quality, rugged performance, innovative technology, and seven-seat practicality, yet it costs about the same as most of its five-seat competition. With the proven reliability of the brand and the aftersales support offered by GAC, the new model will no doubt be very popular amongst families here in the Sultanate," added Manoj Ranade – General Manager, GAC.

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is now available for pre-order from Mitsubishi showrooms across the country. The model is also available for viewing at the Athaibah showroom.

For more information on the all-new Outlander, visit GAC’s Mitsubishi showrooms in Athaibah, Barka, Ibri, Jalan Bu Ali, Sur, Sohar, Nizwa, and Salalah or follow ‘MitsubishiMotorsOman’ on Facebook or @mitsubishioman on Twitter.

