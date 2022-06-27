Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Wamid, the Saudi Tadawul Group's subsidiary, as part of the Company’s strategy to provide an advanced brokerage platform equipped with the latest technologies to provide the best trading services to investors. This strategic partnership comes in light of Alkhabeer Capital's preparations to launch the Alkhabeer Brokerage Platform in the upcoming period.

The partnership will provide an advanced technical infrastructure nurturing ecosystem that boosts the ability of aspiring investors to trade efficiently, and to take advantage of the latest technical developments. Alkhabeer Brokerage Platform is set to becoming one of the fastest platforms in implementing orders (selling and buying) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Saud Ghouth, Chief Executive Officer at Alkhabeer Capital said: "Our strategic partnership with Wamid will enhance our capabilities in providing innovative investment solutions. It will also enable us to stimulate our creativity by forming an advanced technical environment capable of meeting the needs of our clients, supporting the performance of the Alkhabeer Brokerage Platform, providing an effective and secure connection to the network, facilitating the services of demand and supply orders with the Saudi Tadawul systems, reducing response time and raising performance to achieve what we aim for in providing a unique experience for trading."

Alkhabeer Capital intends to launch Alkhabeer Brokerage Platform during this year which provides the investors trading opportunities in the local, regional, and global markets. Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading financial services institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. (07074-37) and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, capital markets and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

-Ends-

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is an asset manager specialized in investments and financial services, providing innovative world-class investment products and solutions to institutions, family groups and individual investors. It is a Saudi joint stock company with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities of: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging, Advising, and Brokerage with license No. (07074-37) and CR No. (4030177445).

Headquartered in Jeddah, Madinah Road, P.O Box 128289, Postal Code 21362, Alkhabeer Capital also has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For further information about Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

Alkhabeer Capital on Social Media

https://twitter.com/AlkhabeerCap

https://www.facebook.com/AlkhabeerCap

For additional information, please contact: