The Emirate’s only World Cup Fan Zone powered by Sharjah Tourism

All the action on Sharjah’s biggest screen

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arada has announced the launch of the Aljada Fan Zone, an exciting purpose-built World Cup viewing experience located at its popular Sharjah megaproject Aljada. Organised in partnership with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the Aljada Fan Zone will provide viewers with a chance to watch evening games on Sharjah’s biggest screen, as well as play in amateur tournaments taking place every matchday.

Based in the Madar family entertainment complex, the Aljada Fan Zone promises an energising experience with activities and competitions all planned for the days ahead. With larger-than-life World Cup games broadcast live with premium sound quality, the atmosphere is expected to be electric!

Football enthusiasts and other spectators can also enjoy meals and snacks from one of the UAE’s largest food truck parks, Zad, as well as refreshments from pop-ups as part of some of the ticket packages. These range from the VIP Majlis experience located at the front of the viewing area to the nearby Family Zone and elevated Tiered Seating towards the back. The ticket packages are as follows:

AED100 for VIP Majlis, which comes with AED50 in vouchers to be used at Zad.

AED50 for Family Zone, which comes with a free beverage.

AED30 for Tiered Seating.

There is plenty of fun to be had by all – before the Fan Zone begins at 6pm, spectators may engage in amateur football tournaments starting at 2pm and take part in live footie action!

Ray Tinston, Director of Events at Arada, said, “Our events bring communities together and celebrate life and wellness. This is a fantastic opportunity for spectators to view world-class football with quality snacks, seating, and sound – the next best thing to being there in person!”

Spread over a 24 million square foot area and with 25,000 homes, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. Since opening in early 2020, the Madar at Aljada entertainment district has welcomed over three million visitors.

The first phase of Madar contains the Aljada Discovery Center, the Zad food truck district, a free-to-enter drive-in cinema, a children’s adventure playground, an indoor events space, an outdoor amphitheatre and the Aljada Skate Park. Scheduled to open next year, the second phase of Madar will contain a Wellfit gym – Sharjah’s largest fitness space - and a BOUNCE trampoline park.

-Ends-

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build spaces and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, who serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com