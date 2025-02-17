Alizz Islamic Bank has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer an enhanced shari’a compliant card value proposition to the bank’s customers. The new premium offering from Alizz Islamic Bank and Visa comes as part of the bank’s recent transformational journey that focuses on ‘Personalising every experience through innovative and smart solutions’.

As part of this partnership Alizz Islamic Bank will be introducing instant issuance new Visa debit cards, new Visa credit cards and Visa prepaid cards. The new set of cards offer unmatched features and privileges that will provide cardholders with exclusive benefits. Customer can choose between physical & digital cards and the cards will all be tokenization enabled for Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and other OEM Pay Options. The cards will offer seamless global acceptance worldwide and Alizz Islamic bank cardholders will have access to more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world, along with premium benefits and luxury retail shopping advantages offered by Visa.

Additionally, for the first time ever for an Islamic bank in Oman; Alizz Islamic Bank is introducing a multi-currency Visa prepaid card that is available in multiple currencies including all GCC currencies, USD, GBP, EURO, Yen and much more. The card will offer a safe, easy, and cashless way to carry multiple foreign currencies in a single card. Wherever the customer travels the card will support transactions in the relevant currency and customers can avoid the hassle of visiting exchange houses.

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and Government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Visa’s mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. This stems from their belief that economies that include everyone, everywhere, uplift everyone, everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank said, "We have strategically partnered with Visa to ensure we are able to cater to the dynamic customer demands when it comes to our Shari'a compliant debit, credit and prepaid cards that are tailored to deliver personalized experiences, streamline operations and offers value added services that cater to customers’ evolving needs . This launch represents a milestone in our ambitious plans to become Oman's leading Islamic Bank. Our vision is to provide our customers with innovative financial services and solutions that are exceptional and responsive to customers' requirements, and our collaboration with Visa is a testament on our successful move towards achieving this vision. We are committed to providing innovative, digital banking solutions and exceptional customer experiences to our customers and as we continue to expand, our focus remains on delivering the highest standards of personalised banking solutions."

Manish Gautam, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Alizz Islamic Bank to introduce a suite of premium Visa card products that are designed to elevate the customer experience. By leveraging Visa’s advanced technology and global network, Alizz Islamic Bank Visa cardholders will enjoy seamless access to exclusive benefits, enhanced security features, and unparalleled convenience both at home and while traveling abroad. Together, we aim to support the bank in their mission to offer enriched value to customers in Oman, and the government’s efforts to grow the digital economy."