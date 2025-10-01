Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alinma Bank is proud to announce its partnership with Visa to activate with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) team at upcoming races. This strategic partnership will elevate Alinma Bank's brand presence on the global stage while offering its valued customers unique access to the excitement of world-class motorsport.

As part of the agreement with Visa, Alinma Bank’s logo and brand identity will be prominently featured on the VCARB race car, driver helmets, and fire suits during the races taking place in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. This visibility underscores Alinma Bank’s ambition to be at the forefront of one of the world’s most dynamic and technologically advanced sports.

Mohammed Al Muwannas, Marketing & Corporate Communications General Manager at Alinma Bank, said: “This partnership reflects Alinma Bank’s commitment to elevating our brand on the global stage while delivering unique, world-class experiences to our customers. Motorsport embodies speed, precision, and innovation — values that align closely with our strategy to stay one step ahead in the financial sector.”

Ziad Chehade, Visa’s VP, Head of Marketing Services for CEMEA, said: “Visa’s global sponsorships are powerful assets that enable our partners to deliver unforgettable moments to their customers. This collaboration between Alinma Bank, Visa, and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls brings that to life by giving Visa cardholders access to exclusive experiences. With motorsport’s popularity growing across Saudi Arabia and the GCC, this partnership is perfectly timed to bring more value and rewarding experiences to Alinma Bank’s Visa cardholders.”

Beyond branding, the partnership is designed to deliver a series of memorable experiences for Alinma Bank’s customers. This alliance underscores Alinma Bank’s commitment to providing its customers with exceptional value and rewarding experiences. By associating with the speed, innovation, and precision of motorsport, Alinma Bank reinforces its position as a forward-thinking leader in the financial sector, dedicated to enriching the lives of its community. By leveraging Visa’s global network and access, Alinma Bank is poised to achieve its objective of engaging with clients and providing them with experiences that extend beyond traditional banking services.

