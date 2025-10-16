Aims to drive enterprise modernization, digital excellence, and industry-wide impact, with Abu Dhabi expansion on the horizon

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aligned Automation, a U.S.-based professional technology services company specializing in AI-powered, data-driven enterprise transformation, has officially announced its entry into the Middle East market with the launch of operations in the United Arab Emirates.

This move reflects the company’s long-term commitment to supporting regional goals around digital transformation, economic diversification, and AI integration, specifically in line with national visions such as the UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

As part of its regional debut, Aligned Automation is extending its data intelligence expertise to the world of motorsport through a groundbreaking partnership with Diana Pundole, the first Indian woman to race Ferrari and one of the sport’s most exciting emerging talents.

In a high-profile launch event at the Taj Exotica in Dubai, Pundole unveiled her Ferrari 296 Challenge car, proudly bearing the Aligned Automation brand. The event, attended by regional business leaders and dignitaries, symbolized the powerful intersection of speed, AI, and human performance, showcasing how advanced analytics can create a competitive edge both on the racetrack and in the enterprise.

Her 2025–2026 Middle East Ferrari Challenge Series will serve as a dynamic testbed for Aligned Automation’s AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics capabilities, reinforcing the company’s broader mission to engineer intelligent performance wherever speed, precision, and outcomes matter most.

Founded in 2019 and built on more than two decades of industry expertise, Aligned Automation helps enterprises modernize data, transform cloud infrastructure, and unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. With 1,000+ employees worldwide and a rapidly growing network of domain-specialized professionals, the company enables organizations to elevate customer and employee experiences and maximize returns on existing technology investments.

Aligned Automation’s expansion comes on the heels of a major industry recognition. At the 2025 Dell Technologies Service Partner Forum earlier this month, the company was awarded the Digital Future Award in Innovation and AI. This marks Aligned Automation’s fourth consecutive recognition from Dell Technologies and reinforces its leadership in delivering scalable AI solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. Through its AI framework, Aligned Automation enables enterprises to accelerate decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, and move AI from experimentation to execution. The award also reflects growing industry demand for practical, execution-focused AI solutions, an area in which the company has consistently delivered.

Now, with a dedicated presence in the UAE, the company plans to establish a Centre of Excellence focused on next-generation AI solutions, recruit local talent, and foster partnerships with government bodies, academic institutions, and industry leaders. Its new regional innovation and delivery hub will not only serve the Middle East but will also support clients globally, leveraging the UAE as a strategic digital hub.

“Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment,” said Nitin Ahuja, Founder and CEO. “The Middle East is reaching an inflection point where AI is no longer aspirational, it’s a primary growth driver. We’re not here to observe this change; we’re here to engineer it.”

The timing of this expansion could not be more critical. With the Middle East poised to become a global hub for AI and digital innovation, regional investments in technology continue to accelerate. According to PwC, artificial intelligence is expected to contribute over USD 320 billion to the regional economy by 2030, while a recent IDC report noted that more than 60 percent of enterprises in the region are investing heavily in AI to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness.

As public and private sector organizations adopt emerging technologies to drive smart city initiatives, reimagine healthcare, transform manufacturing, and support sustainability targets, Aligned Automation delivers measurable impact. Its solutions have achieved 25–30 percent faster customer-service response times through generative AI, 20–25 percent reductions in operational costs via predictive asset management, nearly USD 50 million in procurement savings, and more than 60 percent gains in ESG reporting efficiency through automated data integration.

Looking ahead, the company plans to double its regional workforce by 2027 and launch initiatives across energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. Its FAST90 methodology guarantees tangible value every 90 days or less, while technology-agnostic frameworks ensure seamless integration with existing enterprise systems. From AI/ML, Generative AI, and Agentic AI to cloud modernization, data governance, and smart manufacturing, the company’s offerings align perfectly with strategic sectors being prioritized across the Middle East.

With a vision to “Make in the Middle East, for the Middle East,” Aligned Automation is building a strong local talent pool, launching innovation forums, and designing bespoke solutions for the region’s unique needs. Its expansion strategy centres on co-creation and collaboration to deliver long-term value and strengthen the regional digital economy.

“As AI evolves from strategy to necessity, Aligned Automation provides the scale, speed, and expertise to help Middle Eastern enterprises lead with intelligence and execute with purpose,” Ahuja added.

About Aligned Automation

Aligned Automation is a professional technology services company committed to driving functional excellence across the enterprise value chain. Leveraging data and digital expertise, we deliver tailored solutions that harness cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency, profitability, and scalability. Our AI-powered solutions integrate seamlessly with existing systems, providing predictive insights for proactive decision-making and measurable ROI. Serving industries from energy and technology to healthcare, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and chemicals, we help businesses navigate complex challenges and stay competitive. With an established presence in North America and a growing footprint across the Middle East, we accelerate digital transformation and deliver tangible business value.