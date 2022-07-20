Dubai will host the 2022 Invisalign™ Scientific Symposium, bringing together orthodontists from across the region

This marks the first physical version of the event in two years

Event underscores Align Technology’s commitment to driving the adoption of digital dental care in the Middle East region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Align Technology, Inc (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, will host its 2022 Invisalign Scientific Symposium, the company’s annual European flagship event for orthodontists, in Dubai, as the company continues to reinforce its presence and commitment to orthodontists in the Middle East region.

The two-day event will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah Resort in Dubai from September 9 – 10 2022, bringing together an array of international speakers who will deliver lectures on key topics from within the orthodontic community. Invisalign trained orthodontists from across the Middle East and the wider EMEA region are expected to attend.

The theme of the Invisalign Scientific Symposium 2022, “Patient-Centric Clinical Excellence” will provide doctors with clinical evidence on three core topics, which include ‘the impact of technology on treatment experience’, ‘clinical outcomes in growing patients’, and ‘oral health during and post orthodontic treatment’. One of the main speakers at the event will be Dr Suliman Shahin, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing the Middle East region and joining other leading speakers from across the EMEA region.

Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East & Africa at Align Technology, said: “We are extremely proud to be hosting the Invisalign Scientific Symposium in Dubai. This is a testament to Align’s commitment in bringing the best-in-class technology to our doctors in the Middle East, as well as the wider EMEA region. We believe that events such as these will help to shine a light on the many benefits digital dentistry presents. Our aim is to inspire doctors to share knowledge and experiences to help future-proof and digitise their practices.”

Pierre Velu, Align Technology VP sales ortho channel, core Europe, commented: “After two editions held online, it will be a great pleasure to meet many of our customers in person again for the 2022 edition of the Invisalign Scientific Symposium. It will be a brilliant occasion to discuss and reflect on what the Invisalign clear aligner system has brought to orthodontics since its creation, as we celebrate Align’s 25th anniversary this year. Since the beginning, we have continuously worked to provide the best technology to our clients to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients.”

To enhance the learning experience and foster insightful discussions, the event will also feature networking sessions, as well as Invisalign clear aligner and iTero scanner live demos for attendees.

Scientific Symposium Awards 2022

The Best of Scientific Symposium 2022 will recognise one of the speakers of the Symposium for the best presentation, the relevancy of the topic covered, and the quality of the research. Attendees will have the possibility to vote throughout the event to select the winner.

Align will also highlight orthodontic work by post-graduate students, with the new EMEA Emerging Leader Award category, which will be awarded for the first time. This award is designed to support emerging professionals in projects focusing on orthodontic treatment with clear aligner therapy. The winner will be selected before the Symposium by an external clinical committee composed of Dr. Esmeralda Herrero (Spain), Prof. Padhraig Fleming (UK) and Prof. Luca Levrini (Italy) and will have the opportunity to present their work on the second day of the Symposium.

Virtual event available on-demand

The event recording will be available on demand to give doctors full flexibility to watch the presentations at their convenience, which they can access by registering on the Invisalign Scientific Symposium website.

The recordings will be uploaded on the Invisalign Doctor Site and available for a duration of one year, for registered doctors.

For more information and to register for the Invisalign Scientific Symposium, check the event website.