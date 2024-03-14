Riyadh, KSA – AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Saudi football stars Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan as brand ambassadors for the coming year, starting from the Ramadan season. This partnership aims to elevate the shopping experience for customers in the GCC region, merging online convenience with the charisma of these renowned athletes.

In line with their commitment to customer satisfaction, AliExpress has also launched a series of Ramadan promotions in the GCC, featuring generous savings on a variety of products. Customers can avail of discounts and even stand a chance to secure digitally autographed football shirts from Salem Al Dawsari or Feras Al Brikan.

Moreover, AliExpress offers expedited delivery, delivery guarantees, free shipping, hassle-free returns, and local customer service in Arabic to ensure a seamless shopping journey for all customers. This initiative aligns with their wider commitment to local economic growth in line with Vision 2030, offering a platform for local shoppers convenience and fun and supporting local vendors to expand their reach.

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.