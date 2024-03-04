Dubai, UAE – AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform, is thrilled to welcome Saudi football hero Salem Al Dawsari and rising star Feras Al Brikan as its newest brand ambassadors. Their partnership with AliExpress highlights the platform's dedication to enriching the shopping experience for its GCC customers.

Shengliang Liang, Regional Manager for the GCC at AliExpress, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan to the AliExpress family. Their excellence and dedication resonate with our core mission – to provide the best service to our customers. As families come together to celebrate Ramadan, we believe Salem and Feras will help us bring joy and convenience to every consumer in the country."

Salem Al-Dawsari shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Representing a global brand like AliExpress is not only a personal honor but also an opportunity to showcase Saudi sports on the world stage. I'm looking forward to introducing exclusive offers and a personalized shopping experience for the people."

Jim Qin, Operations Director for the GCC at AliExpress said, “Augmenting this partnership, we are set to launch a series of Ramadan promotions in the GCC. AliExpress endeavours to deliver an engaging and enjoyable shopping experience at every step for the consumers.”

Celebrate Ramadan in Style with AliExpress: Unbeatable Discounts, Fast Delivery, and Incredible Offers!

AliExpress is embracing the spirit of togetherness this Ramadan and aims to be the preferred online shopping destination for GCC shoppers. With a diverse product selection and seamless shopping experience, AliExpress' Ramadan Sales offer various promotions. Customers can enjoy offers on millions of items, subsidies on popular products, and benefit from more competitive pricing.

To provide shoppers with peace of mind, AliExpress endeavours to deliver orders faster than ever in the region, with delivery guarantees, free shipping, free returns, and local customer service in Arabic. Shoppers can enjoy free shipping for Choice orders over USD 10 delivered to the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. Customers can also ship any Choice order for only $1.99.

The delivery time for GCC countries is as follows: as fast as 10-working-day delivery in the UAE, as fast as 12-working-day delivery in Bahrain, and as fast as 13-working-day delivery in Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. AliExpress also offers late delivery compensation, guaranteed refunds on lost or damaged deliveries, and provides refunds for deliveries that exceed 30 days. Post-sales customer service is extended to 90 days after payment.

The Ramadan Sales on AliExpress will showcase a wide range of trendy categories including clothing, home goods, beauty and wellness products, sports and entertainment equipment, kitchen appliances, and cleaning appliances.

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.