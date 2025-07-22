Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has been recently named a market leader in Omdia’s latest report, “Market Radar: GenAI Cloud Titans in Asia & Oceania 2025.” The report positions Alibaba Cloud in the “Leader” quadrant, highlighting its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities and comprehensive product portfolio across the Asia & Oceania region.

Alibaba Cloud is named one of four leaders among nine global vendors evaluated in Omdia’s report, receiving the highest “Advanced” rating in seven out of nine categories. Among the four companies designated as "Leader," Alibaba Cloud received the most "Advanced" ratings. The report evaluated nine key dimensions, including GenAI models, model optimization, GenAI infrastructure, development platforms, deployment, security, and developer community engagement.

“Alibaba Cloud offers end-to-end technology capabilities, including foundation models, GenAI platform, infrastructure, and applications. This positions it as a significant competitor in the global GenAI landscape,” said Omdia in the report.

The Omdia report highlighted Alibaba Cloud’s strong position in the GenAI market, pointing to its full-stack GenAI solutions, comprehensive and developer-friendly AI platform offering and open source initiatives. Through its Model Studio and Platform for AI (PAI), Alibaba Cloud offers enterprises a user-friendly environment for building and deploying GenAI applications, supported by cutting-edge infrastructure including the PAI-Lingjun Intelligent Computing Service, according to the report.

“GenAI has captured the imagination of businesses in Asia and around the world, and we are grateful to be recognized for our leadership in helping companies implement its capabilities. Our commitment to open source is central to this, driving innovation through one of the largest AI ecosystems in the world. As we accelerate into the AI era, we want to make it as easy as possible for companies to harness the power of this technology and will continue to enhance our model family and solutions to ensure they have the support they need to thrive,” said Jingren Zhou, Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Since August 2023, Alibaba Cloud has actively contributed to the open-source AI community, releasing over 200 advanced AI models. These open-source efforts have resonated widely, as evidenced by the Qwen family surpassing 400 million downloads on platforms like Hugging Face and ModelScope and over 140,000 models built on Qwen by third parties, making it one of the most prominent AI model families worldwide.

As of January 2025, more than 290,000 customers across various sectors, including robotics, healthcare, education, finance, and automotive, have adopted Qwen models via Model Studio, Alibaba’s generative AI development platform. This momentum underscores Qwen’s role in accelerating AI-powered digital transformation across industries in China.

Omdia’s report also notes that the GenAI software revenue in Asia & Oceania is estimated to be $5.5 billion in 2025. The market is expected to grow more than four times, reaching $19.8 billion in 2029. Currently, 27% of enterprises in Asia & Oceania are already deploying GenAI solutions, with an additional 33% piloting GenAI in at least one business function.

For more information and to access the full report, please refer to this link.