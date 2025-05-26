Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ali & Sons Group, one of the UAE’s most respected and diversified conglomerates, successfully concluded its participation in the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 19-22 May. The Group’s pavilion emerged as a key destination for visitors across various industrial sectors, drawing significant attention and sparking productive dialogue with investors and potential partners from both the UAE and abroad.

Over the course of four days, Ali & Sons showcased its advanced industrial capabilities through its subsidiaries operating in the energy, marine engineering, contracting, and manufacturing sectors. The Group reaffirmed its commitment to driving industrial integration and enhancing in-country value (ICV)—fully aligned with national initiatives such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 target and the Operation 300bn industrial strategy.

Commenting on the Group’s participation, H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman & Group Managing Director of Ali & Sons Holding, said:

“We are proud to have taken part in this landmark national event, which provided a strategic platform to strengthen partnerships, showcase our industrial achievements, and explore new opportunities that align with our vision for sustainable growth.”

The innovations unveiled by the Group drew widespread interest, particularly in oilfield equipment manufacturing, marine engineering, energy infrastructure, and civil projects. The Group’s pavilion also welcomed high-level visits from government officials and business leaders, reinforcing Ali & Sons’ reputation as a cornerstone of the UAE’s industrial development.

About Ali & Sons Holding LLC

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Ali & Sons Holding LLC is a diversified, family-owned conglomerate with over four decades of excellence. Under the leadership of H.E. Ali bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, the Group has played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic development across key sectors.

The Group’s operations are structured across three core divisions—Automotive, Energy & Industrial, and Real Estate, Retail & Investments—each dedicated to driving innovation, delivering quality, and supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable growth and national progress.