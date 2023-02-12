Opening aligns with the company’s expansion plans for the brand within Kuwait to better serve Al Jahra’s distinguished customers

Kuwait City: As part of its ongoing regional expansion plans, Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive Company has officially opened its second Geely showroom, in Al Jahra Governate. In addition to a dedicated outlet for the brand’s vehicles, the new facility is also equipped with an on-demand service center and spare parts hub.

Located in Block 1 of Al Jahra Industrial Area, the company’s newest showroom is a dedicated effort to providing convenient access to one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands for Al Jahra’s customers in specific and customers across Kuwait in general. The newest showroom will allow car enthusiasts and owners to view and test drive some of Geely’s premier models including the Monjaro, Geely’s flagship SUV, Emgrand, the brand’s first sedan model and Tugella the first high-performance sporty SUV built on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA).

The opening of the Geely showroom in Al Jahra was inaugurated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mr. Yousef Al Qatami, Chief Executive Officer of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company K.S.C.P., Mr. Yousef Mustafa, Managing Director of Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive Company W.L.L, Mr. Hamad Taleb Al Injari, General Manager, Geely Kuwait and other members of Ali Alghanim & Sons’ upper management team.

Mr. Yousef Al Qatami, applauded the new showroom’s opening, stating: “We are proud to open our second Geely showroom in demonstration of our continued efforts to make Geely models widely available in the local market. Geely’s luxurious, affordable vehicles are a great investment for new and seasoned car owners alike, and we look forward to accommodating our Al Jahra based customers at our newest showroom in Al Jahra governate, and our state of the art Geely service center to provide distinguished after-sales services or at one of Geely’s three remote quick service centers situated around Kuwait.”

The inauguration of Geely’s newest sales, service and spare parts showroom in Kuwait is in line with the brand’s mission to create an exceptional mobility experience whilst becoming one of the most competitive auto brands in Kuwait. As the official importer and distributor of Geely in Kuwait, the 2,000 square meters is a collaborative effort by Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive Company to make the brand’s vehicles and repair services readily available within the Kuwaiti market.

For more than 35 years, Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive Company has been committed to enhancing the quality of its services and customer experience. By continually improving its portfolio of premier vehicles and automotive services, the company strives to serve its customers around Kuwait and bring its services closer to ensure convenience.

The second Geely showroom’s launch in Kuwait follows the opening of the first Geely showroom located in Al Rai, at the intersection of 4th Ring Road and Ghazali.

-Ends-