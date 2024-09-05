Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is proud to announce the upcoming Takaful and Re-Takaful Awards, to be held in Dubai on September 9, 2024. This prestigious event aims to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in the Islamic finance industry. The Takaful and Re-Takaful Awards will honor prominent stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Takaful and Re-Takaful sectors. Awards categories will be introduced to recognize excellence in various areas.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, highlighted the rapid expansion of the Takaful and Re-Takaful industry, driven by increasing global interest in Islamic finance. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding those who have made substantial contributions to the sector's growth and success.

The Takaful and Re-Takaful Awards serve as a platform to showcase the industry's achievements, foster collaboration, and inspire innovation. By recognizing outstanding performers, the awards aim to encourage further development and adoption of Takaful and Re-Takaful products and services. The event is open to the public, and interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to register for participation.

Following a rigorous selection process, AlHuda CIBE has chosen deserving institutions and individuals to be honored for their outstanding contributions to the Takaful and Re-Takaful sector. The awards will be presented during the forum, which will attract delegates from around the world. AlHuda CIBE remains dedicated to promoting the growth and development of Islamic finance globally. The organization has been actively involved in providing specialized training, advisory, and research services to institutions and individuals in various countries. Through its efforts, AlHuda CIBE aims to contribute to the strengthening and expansion of the Islamic financial system.

About AlHuda CIBE

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

