Dubai – UAE: AlHuda CIBE – Center of Islamic Banking and Economics – is pleased to announce that it has awarded a Shariah Compliance Certification to O Gold, the UAE’s pioneering Emirati fractional gold and silver ownership app. This certification marks an important milestone in the promotion of Islamic finance and reaffirms AlHuda CIBE’s commitment to supporting innovative, ethical, and Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

“We are pleased to certify O Gold’s gold and silver trading and investment offerings as fully compliant with AAOIFI Shariah standards,” said Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE. “This certification reflects O Gold’s dedication to ethical, transparent, and asset-backed precious metals solutions. We believe this initiative will not only provide investors with Shariah-compliant opportunities but will also contribute significantly to the global growth of Halal investment products.”

O Gold provides insured and secure gold and silver buying and selling, along with Wakalah Gold Earnings, all in full compliance with Shariah principles. The Wakalah Gold Earnings feature delivers returns in gold, ensuring profits remain asset-based and interest-free. Every transaction on the platform is transparent, backed by high-purity gold and silver, with clear asset identification and no speculative practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold, said: “Receiving this certification is an honour and a crucial step in our mission to redefine gold ownership. It validates our dedication to transparency and ethical practices, and demonstrates our commitment to providing a platform that is not only accessible and secure, but also completely aligned with the values of our community.”

As the first Emirati platform enabling customers to own fractional amounts of gold and silver starting from just AED 1, O Gold offers everyday investors the opportunity to benefit from precious metal ownership without the need to purchase large, costly quantities. The platform provides a complete ecosystem, empowering users to buy, sell, or lease gold with just a few taps, enjoy competitive market prices, and even have their gold securely delivered to their doorstep.

With this certification, AlHuda CIBE proudly recognizes O Gold as setting a new standard for gold investment in the Middle East – one that aligns financial growth seamlessly with faith-based principles.

About O Gold:

O Gold Precious Metals is the first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, enabling secure transactions starting from just 1 dirham. The platform offers seamless buying and selling of precious metals, redefining gold investment with accessibility and security at its core. With a strong focus on trust and transparency, O Gold ensures high-quality gold and silver, securely delivered with full insurance.

More than just a retailer, O Gold serves as a trusted partner in financial security through precious metal investments. Backed by a dedicated customer service team, the platform provides smooth and rewarding experience, adhering to the highest standards of quality and security. For more information, visit www.ogold.app .

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com.

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com