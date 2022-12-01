Alhokair Fashion Retail has partnered with MDL BEAST Soundstorm, the Kingdom’s leading entertainment platform in an exciting collaboration that brings Alhokair closer to our customers, further establishing them as the fashion retailer of choice.

The 2022 edition returns to Riyadh from 1-3 December, hosting a variety of world-class performances at the Big Beast stage, which is designed to reflect the highest standards of world-leading venues. Alhokair are proud to creatively contribute with MDL BEAST-customized collections by their four fashion brands Stradivarius, Pull&Bear, KIKO, and Bershka. The merchandise will be available for sale at their respective booths which will host lively activities for visitors.

Salim Fakhouri, Chief Commercial Officer at Fawaz Alhokair Group Fashion Retail, said: “As a leading lifestyle retailer, we are proud to join forces with the Kingdom’s largest entertainment event of the year. Our collaboration with MDL BEAST Soundstorm is a testament to Alhokair’s commitment to building unique partnerships and closely engaging with customers as part of its seamless omnichannel experience.”

In addition to festival collections, MDL BEAST 22 guests will enjoy festival-themed makeup looks and a memorable visual experience at the KIKO booth, a fun claw machine game and festival hair braids with Stradivarius, DJing and photobooth experiences with Bershka, and an unforgettable inflatable bear with Pull&Bear.

Alhokair’s participation also extends to the event’s F&B offering, with much-loved brands Subway and Cinnabon, as well as Crepe Affaire, Café De Classe, and CABANA which will be serving food from their customized menus.

