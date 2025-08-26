Dubai, UAE – A Liusie General Trading (ALGT) a leading toys distributor in the GCC has completed its acquisition of the Early Learning Centre (ELC) Middle East franchise operations from the Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group, securing 28 prime retail locations across the Gulf region. This strategic move positions ALGT at the forefront of the region's expanding children's retail sector, valued at over $2.8 billion and projected to grow at 6.2% annually through 2028.

The acquisition represents a natural evolution for ALGT, which has spent four decades building expertise in operational transformation since its establishment in 1981. The company's proven track record of acquiring strategic assets and unlocking growth opportunities through strategic partnerships and operational excellence makes it uniquely positioned to unlock ELC's full potential in the GCC market.

ALGT's transformation strategy for ELC addresses critical gaps in the regional children's retail landscape. The comprehensive modernization program encompasses a complete digital overhaul, including an omni-channel platform that bridges online and offline experiences, automation of the supply chain to ensure faster, more efficient delivery and elevated customer service protocols designed to exceed regional expectations.

The strategic partnership with The Entertainer, the UK's largest independent toy retailer with 45 years of market leadership, provides immediate access to premium product lines including Addo & ELC brands, while ensuring competitive pricing structures that resonate with GCC consumers.

Regional market dynamics strongly support this expansion strategy. The GCC's median age of 29 years, coupled with rising household disposable income and increasing focus on early childhood education, creates robust demand for quality educational toys and learning resources.

"We're not simply acquiring retail locations – we're investing in the future of how families across the Gulf engage with educational play," said Laurent Lapietra of ALGT. "Our approach combines deep regional market knowledge with proven transformation methodologies that have delivered consistent results across our portfolio companies."

Alywin Liusie of ALGT emphasized the company's long-term commitment to the region: "This acquisition reflects our confidence in the GCC's retail landscape and our ability to elevate established brands through strategic innovation. We extend our appreciation to the Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group for their partnership during this transition and to TEAL Group for their continued confidence in our vision."

About ALGT

ALGT is a Dubai-based operational transformation company established in 1981, specializing in acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses across the Middle East and North Africa. With over four decades of regional expertise, ALGT focuses on driving sustainable growth through operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive business modernization.

About Early Learning Centre Middle East

Early Learning Centre operates 28 retail locations throughout the GCC, serving families with educational toys, learning materials, and child development resources. The brand has established itself as a trusted partner for parents seeking quality educational products that support early childhood development.

For media inquiries, images, and high-resolution logos, please contact:

Media Contact:

Geeta Aaswani

Associate

Email: geeta@ius.ae

Phone: +971 52 617 1680