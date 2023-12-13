Muscat — Alfardan Motors, Oman’s official Maserati importer-dealer, unveiled the latest iteration of one of the brand’s icons, the new Maserati GranTurismo, marking a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500.

The GranTurismo coupé combines the high performance of a sports car comfortable for travelling long distances with a powerful internal combustion engine. It represents a benchmark, embodying the concept of “The Others Just Travel”.

Hamdy Elshantoury, General Manager at Maserati Middle East and Africa, said:

“The return of the icon, the new GranTurismo, marks a triumphant comeback for Maserati, blending heritage with innovation, embodying the Brand’s commitment to luxury performance. More than a car, it is a lifestyle, designed to exceed expectations and setting a new standard in the automotive world.”

Mr. Charly Dagher, Regional General Manager of Alfardan said: “With the unveiling of the reimagined Maserati GranTurismo in Oman, a new chapter unfolds in Maserati's illustrious 75-year narrative. Long considered the DNA of Maserati, the iconic GranTurismo sets the pinnacle of timeless design and elegance. This updated marvel integrates cutting-edge technology with captivating aesthetics, exceeding all expectations. Those with a passion for Maserati in Oman can now experience the formidable power of the Modena and Trofeo engines. And for those who look to the future, the forthcoming 100% electric Folgore variant promises a surge of excitement.

Available in the Modena and Trofeo versions through Alfardan Motors showroom in Oman. The fully electric version of the car, the GranTurismo Folgore, will be available later.

GranTurismo Modena

Equipped with the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine with 360 kW (490 hp), it embodies the essence of a large touring sports car.

GranTurismo Trofeo

Designed for maximum performance, its Nettuno engine delivers 404 kW (550 hp) without restricting comfort or suitability for travel.

GranTurismo Folgore

The first all-electric Maserati features an innovative 800-volt system with technologies derived from Formula E and delivers an output of 559 kW (760 hp).

