Riyadh, KSA - Ahead of LEAP 2025, during the MENA Angel Groups Gathering hosted by OQAL, with the participation of Riyadh Angel Investors, Tenmou, Falak Angels, Beyond Capital, Saudi Angel Investors, Doha Tech Angels, Women Spark Playbook, and Investors of the Mediterranean, Tarek El-Kady, Cofounder of Alex Angels– announced the launch of the Investor Value Tracker - a cutting-edge digital tool designed to provide members with a clear, real-time view of their investment performance, valuations, and exit opportunities.

“Since our launch in 2016, our focus has been on delivering strong returns for our members. With a realized ROI between 4X and 8X through two full exits and three partial ones, the Investor Value Tracker takes this a step further—tracking startup valuations, monitoring share value fluctuations, and measuring return on investment for our investors," said Tarek El-kady, Cofounder of Alex Angels.

The Investor Value Tracker represents a major leap forward in angel investment portfolio management, providing members with a comprehensive, real-time dashboard that aggregates and updates their total investment value. By consolidating financial data and performance metrics, the tool ensures investors stay informed about their portfolio’s monetary value and long-term returns.

"As our portfolio expanded to over 30 companies and our investor network grew beyond 70 members, we saw the need for a more effective way to track returns. The Investor Value Tracker addresses this by providing investors with clear visibility into startup valuations and a measurable return on investment," explained Loay El-Shawarby, Co-founder of Alex Angels.

The platform provides members with a comprehensive view of their investment performance through detailed data and insights. Investors can easily track key metrics such as investment amounts, internal rate of return (IRR), return on investment (ROI), and both historical and current valuations of each company in their portfolio.

Additionally, members can view the aggregated value of their total investments and overall portfolio performance through the streamlined dashboard, offering a consolidated, easy-to-analyze overview of their investment progress.

The Investor Value Tracker will continue evolving, with upcoming updates introducing deeper analytics, automated valuation tracking, and predictive insights. Exclusively available to Alex Angels members, the tool reaffirms our commitment to providing top-tier support and resources to maximize investor returns.

About Alex Angels:

Alex Angels is one of Egypt's pioneering angel investment networks, uniting individual and corporate investors from across the MENA region. With a network of over 70 experienced investors, we fund and support seed-stage startups, managing a diverse portfolio of 25+ companies. Our investments have delivered strong returns, with a realized ROI ranging from 4X to 8X through two full exits and three partial ones. Currently, our portfolio reflects an overall 6X ROI, capturing both realized and unrealized gains

Some of our standout portfolio companies include Sprints.ai, Sideup, Nawah Scientific, WRK+, and Cardoo.

For further information, please contact nada.gad@AlexandriaAngels.com