DUBAI: Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, has secured the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand for an upcoming 84-key hotel in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, owned by AREA Investment and Real Estate. This marks Aleph Hospitality’s third Tapestry Collection by Hilton property under management, further strengthening the company’s partnership with global hospitality company Hilton and expanding its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

AREA Investment and Real Estate’s franchise agreement with Hilton and management agreement with Aleph Hospitality marks an important milestone for the firm as they continue to invest in high-quality hospitality assets that contribute to the region’s growing tourism sector.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the hotel will be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton’s portfolio of independent boutique hotels, each rich in cultural charm and deeply connected to its destination. With vibrant designs and one-of-a-kind experiences, the hotel will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme.

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality, said: “We have a longstanding and close relationship with Hilton, founded on our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, our goal is to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximising operational performance and value for the owners.”

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, MEA, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to partner with AREA Investment and Real Estate to debut the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Dammam, managed by Aleph Hospitality. Demand for lifestyle hotels continues to rise, and we remain committed to growing our presence across the Kingdom, with over 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline. Tapestry Collection offers guests an authentic, and unique stay experience, and we are excited to bring this distinctive brand to Dammam - a dynamic gateway to the Eastern Province and a key hub for business and leisure that continues to play an increasingly important role in Saudi Arabia’s growth.”

Mr. Rakan Saeed Raddad, Executive Vice President of AREA Investment, commented: “We are proud to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton to Dammam City, and introduce a hotel that reflects the city’s evolving character and contemporary ambitions. In collaboration with Aleph Hospitality’s operational excellence, Hilton’s global platform, and the experience-driven design direction of Sonia Ashoor (SACD), this property stands as a commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences defined by authenticity, originality, and a genuine sense of place. We believe this hotel will redefine the upscale hospitality landscape in Dammam, welcoming guests to a destination that is refined, culturally expressive, and confidently oriented toward the future”

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit www.alephhospitality.com

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 235 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Contact

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com