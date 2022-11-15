Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has welcomed the unveiling of Earth Supermarket as the first retail outlet in the group's prestigious residential and retail community at Al Mamsha, Sharjah’s newest destination.

The grand opening of Earth Supermarket was in the presence of His Excellency Nehayan Hamad Salem Balrakad Alameri – Chairman, of Earth Supermarket LLC, and Jamal Al Shawish, Chief of Sales & Marketing at Alef Group.

The supermarket was opened to meet the needs of Sharjah's residents, visitors, and investors, furnishing the Emirate with a new premier shopping destination. Earth Supermarket signifies Alef Group's efforts to support the government of Sharjah's vision towards excellence and to provide the Emirate with a new, modern, and all-inclusive supermarket shopping destination.

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid

Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 8 billion worth of assets being built, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out the social media channels: @AlefGroup on LinkedIn, @alefgroup on Instagram, and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.