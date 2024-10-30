Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, announced the launch of Nama 5, the newest residential building within the Al Mamsha Raseel, following the successful sellout of Nama 4 in less than a month. This highlights the growing demand for premium living spaces in the heart of new Sharjah’s first fully-walkable community.

Nama 5, situated in Zone 3 of Al Mamsha Raseel, consists of 190 units, offering a variety of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments. Designed to provide a serene and high-quality lifestyle, Nama 5’s spacious, light-filled layouts and modern features cater to residents looking for an elevated living experience. The building is part of the Nama cluster, which includes six buildings with a total of 1,029 units.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented: "The successful launch and quick sellout of Nama 4 is a testament to the appeal of Al Mamsha Raseel and Alef Group’s commitment to delivering top-tier residential projects. We are excited to bring Nama 5 to market, offering more opportunities for residents to enjoy this one-of-a-kind, pedestrian-friendly lifestyle in Sharjah.”

Nama 5 will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including swimming pools, play areas, and retail outlets, as well as Al Mamsha’s signature pedestrian walkways and landscaped environments. Residents will also benefit from superior building insulation, natural ventilation, energy-efficient systems, and home automation, all contributing to a modern and comfortable living experience.

Al Mamsha Raseel, a thoughtfully planned community with an investment of AED 1.6 billion, is strategically located near key attractions such as the University City of Sharjah, Sharjah Healthcare City, and several malls. This zone includes 2,210 units across three clusters, offering a range of apartment options designed to meet diverse living preferences.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavours and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC). If you would like to speak with us directly, please don’t hesitate to call our toll-free number at 800-253-323.