Sharjah: As part of its commitment to CSR activities, Alef Group has launched a travel campaign at 06 Mall to allow the mall visitors to win a European travel experience. The 'Europe Calling' campaign runs from 16th June to 15th August 2022, offering all mall visitors who spend AED 350 the chance to be entered into the draw to win a travel voucher worth AED 7,400.

Located in Al Juraina in Sharjah, 06 Mall offers unique entertainment, leisure, shopping, and fitness activities under one roof. Alef Group endeavors to develop premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through strategic investment and ventures in Sharjah and beyond. Alef Group launched the 'Europe Calling' campaign to create exciting experiences and interest for the community it serves.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, the developer of 06 Mall, confirmed that the competition is part of the company's broader plan to reward customer loyalty and benefit the community. He said, "We are always looking at unique ways to prioritize our CSR activities and positively impact the experiences of our community. The world has opened up again for business, holidays and travel are on customers' minds, and now they can benefit from this opportunity to travel to Europe as they shop."

Customers can enter the competition as often as they wish, using different receipts valued at AED 350. The competition will be drawn on 15 August 2022 where three lucky winners will be selected to win. The winners will be invited to choose a European travel destination, whether that be a visit to the fashionista's dream of Milan, the sandy shores of the Spanish Costas, or the beautiful Irish emerald isle.

The 06 Mall is an advanced model of the new generation of malls, combining elements of modern innovative design with the Emirate's rich architectural history. Located within a five-kilometer radius of Sharjah University City and Sharjah International Airport, the shopping mall marks the first of Alef Group's projects within the retail and entertainment sector.

To find out more about the 06 Mall 'Europe Calling' campaign, visit here

