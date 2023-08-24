Sharjah, UAE: Following the success of the Alef Sales Pavilion at Al Mamsha Sharjah, and as part of its commitment to bring quality real estate ‘one step closer’ to clients, Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, proudly inaugurated its latest milestone – The Alef Sales Pavilion – in the capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi.

Strategically positioned at Unit 2504, Etihad Tower 3, Abu Dhabi, the Alef Sales Pavilion stands as a symbol of innovation and convenience. The Pavilion serves as a showcase for Alef's flagship projects, including the remarkable 'green heart of Sharjah' - Hayyan. This AED 3.5 billion development encompasses 1,836 villas, spanning an expansive area of 8.7 million square feet. Anticipated for completion in the final quarter of 2024, this unique complex features the emirate's largest swimming lake and community park.

The pavilion also highlights the Al Mamsha project, Sharjah's inaugural fully walkable community, encompassing contemporary living, retail, and leisure options. Spanning an area of 3 million square feet, Al Mamsha Sharjah’s seamlessly combines a diverse range of residential units and retail outlets.

Operational every day from 9 am to 7 pm, except on Fridays, the new Alef Sales Pavilion offers visitors and customers a glimpse into the visionary projects of Alef Group.

Alef Group expressed, "The inauguration of the new Alef Sales Pavilion in Abu Dhabi not only epitomises our commitment to bringing Alef 'One Step Closer to You', but also reflects our dedication to meeting the increasing demands of buyers from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Established to meet the evolving needs of the real estate market, the new Sales Pavilion embodies our pledge to provide unparalleled service, enabling customers to virtually engage with our signature projects within the Alef Sales Pavilion."

For a deeper understanding of these exclusive offerings and to explore the potential they hold, prospective buyers and visitors are cordially invited to visit the new Alef Sales Pavilion in Abu Dhabi.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @AlefGroup on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.