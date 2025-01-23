Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, is proud to announce its remarkable accomplishments in 2024. With sales exceeding AED 2.4 billion, the company experienced a 30% year-on-year growth, securing over 25% of the Sharjah real estate market. These achievements underscore Alef Group's position as a market leader and its commitment to delivering quality and excellence.

In 2024, Alef Group made significant progress in its flagship development, Al Mamsha. The vibrant community witnessed the handover of 2322 units, marking a significant milestone in its development. Additionally, the successful completion of 20 buildings within Al Mamsha further highlights the company's dedication to timely and high-quality project deliveries.

Alef Group also saw remarkable sales in its Hayyan development, particularly within the Arim and Alma neighborhoods. This success has propelled the launch of Samr, a new neighborhood within the Hayyan project, further showcasing Alef Group's commitment to meeting the growing demand for premium residential spaces.

Commenting on these milestones, Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, "2024 has been a transformative year for Alef Group. Our strategic vision and commitment to excellence have propelled us to new heights. We are excited to continue this momentum, with new developments and initiatives on the horizon that will further enhance our position as a leader in the real estate industry."

The launch of Olfah, a modern residential haven, marks a significant addition to Alef Group's portfolio, offering a blend of innovation and luxury in Sharjah. Spanning 84,814.40 square meters, Olfah features twelve buildings, surrounded by vast green spaces and recreational areas totaling 57,529.6 square meters. Designed to provide tranquility and entertainment, this development is set to redefine the standard of living, inviting residents to embrace a lifestyle where nature and modernity coexist seamlessly.

Serving over 7500 customers to date, Alef Group's focus remains on delivering exceptional customer experiences and maintaining the highest standards of service and quality in all its projects. As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Alef Group was pleased to have supported the establishment of the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF). This non- profit organization is dedicated to safeguarding children's rights worldwide, reflecting Alef Group's dedication to creating a positive impact beyond the real estate sector.

Looking ahead to 2025, Alef Group is poised to introduce two new developments in Sharjah, continuing its mission to transform urban living and strengthen its market leadership.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group's endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC). If you would like to speak with us directly, please don't hesitate to call our toll-free number at 800-253-323.