Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has awarded construction contracts valued at AED 750 million, marking the commencement of the final phase of its flagship Hayyan development, comprising more than 700 residential units.

The awarded contracts cover the development of the Samr 1, Samr 2, and Deem residential clusters, in addition to the Hayyan mall, clubhouse, and extensive landscaping and public realm works. This milestone signals the full-scale execution of Hayyan’s concluding phase and reinforces Alef Group’s sustained development momentum, disciplined delivery strategy, and continued market confidence in Sharjah’s evolving real estate sector.

This milestone reflects the strong progress of Hayyan and underscores Alef Group’s continued commitment to timely delivery, disciplined planning, and quality-driven execution. The advancement of the final phase further demonstrates sustained demand and growing market confidence in the development and in Sharjah’s evolving residential landscape.

Ayman Alhammadi, Senior Vice President, Projects Delivery at Alef Group, said: “The launch of construction works for the final phase of Hayyan marks a defining moment in the evolution of this landmark community. As we move forward with more than 700 residential units and key lifestyle components, we are reaffirming Alef Group’s commitment to delivering fully integrated destinations that elevate quality of life and create long-term value. Hayyan reflects our philosophy of developing with heritage, guided by vision, where nature, architecture, and community are brought together through purposeful planning and disciplined execution. The steady progression of works across residential and community assets sends a strong signal of confidence in the project’s trajectory and in Sharjah’s dynamic real estate market.”

Hayyan has been master-planned as a nature-inspired residential destination centered around expansive green spaces, walkable neighborhoods, and wellness-oriented living. The Samr clusters introduce contemporary villas designed to harmonize with natural surroundings, while Deem offers a distinct residential typology tailored to modern family lifestyles. The mall and clubhouse will serve as vibrant social anchors, enhancing convenience and fostering a strong sense of belonging, while the integrated landscaping and public realm works will further strengthen the development’s identity through parks, pedestrian networks, and communal spaces that encourage active, outdoor living.

With construction progressing across residential and lifestyle assets, the final phase positions Hayyan as one of Sharjah’s most comprehensive and fully realized master-planned communities, reinforcing Alef Group’s role as a destination creator contributing meaningfully to the Emirate’s urban growth and quality-of-life ambitions.