Abu Dhabi – Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has been honored with a prestigious award at the globally renowned SIIA CODiE Awards 2024. This recognition further solidifies the pivotal role of Alef Education in delivering personalized and effective learning solutions to students worldwide and builds on its other awards, including previous SIIA CODiE wins in 2022 and 2023, the Platinum Award in the Education and Awareness category at the prestigious Global ESG Awards in 2023, underscoring its commitment to promoting sustainable development and advancing education in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as the Silver Award for Best Technology Initiative to Enhance Customer Happiness at the Customer Happiness Summit and Awards (CHSA) in 2023.

The Alef Platform was awarded Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8 (Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8). The prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards recognize the companies that produce the most innovative business and educational technology products worldwide. It is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase the finest business and education technology products and services.

The Alef Platform, an award-winning AI-powered digital learning platform, provides personalized learning experiences to K-12 students. Recognized for its excellence, it has enabled students to achieve better learning outcomes and teachers to guide and support their students effectively. The platform offers timely and valuable feedback by providing real-time data, resulting in a transformative learning experience. Its remarkable successes are based on its ability to address the unique needs of each learner.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award at the SIIA CODiE Awards 2024, which further cements our position as a global leader in providing personalized and effective learning solutions for students worldwide. We remain dedicated to empowering educators and inspiring learners by transforming education with solutions like the Alef Platform.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the complete list of CODiE winners during a ceremony held on May 21, 2024. These awards recognize outstanding products and services designed specifically for education and learning professionals.

Further details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a global leader in education technology at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform the way the world is educated.

Alef Education and its products, the Alef Platform, Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, have a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Indonesia, and Morocco. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centered, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from Kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alef Education supports approximately 7000 schools, and over 1.1 million students use the Alef Platform.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

