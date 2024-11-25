Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At its annual Innovation Day event, ALEC unveiled its ‘Robotics Strategy’, focused on transforming core construction processes through the use of cutting-edge automation solutions. Aligning with the company’s broader Innovation Agenda, this program will see ALEC forge partnerships with global robotics leaders to implement innovative solutions in its construction projects as well as to bring these technologies to the region, thereby elevating the sector as a whole.

Describing how through this strategy, ALEC is demonstrating its commitment to supporting government initiatives in the region, Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC said, “Since the construction industry employs a large percentage of the workforce, as a forward-thinking and innovative company, ALEC recognizes the importance of integrating robotics into our operations. At the same time, we are working closely with all industry stakeholders. A rising tide lifts all boats and an industry-wide increase in automation will address many of our sector's most pressing issues, enhancing sustainability, addressing skilled labour shortages, and meeting tight project details.”

The new ALEC Robotics Strategy extends on the ALEC Robotics Brief, which since its launch in 2017, has seen the company test and conduct real-world deployments of nine innovative robotics solutions. Doubling down on this momentum, the company will now collaborate closely with government agencies, local and international universities, and robotics companies and start-ups to evaluate up to 20 robotics ideas and partnerships each year. Over a 5-year period, the company aims to have 5% of its construction activities automated by mature robotic solutions.

In the first phase of its Robotics Strategy, ALEC intends to focus on pioneering the use of already mature robotics technologies from across the world as well as helping accelerate the advancement of more nascent but promising robotics projects. Some providers of these technologies have already been identified by the company, and several of them were showcased at the company’s Innovation Day.

Among the 14 construction robotics pioneers from around the globe present at this event, were NYU Abu Dhabi who have been exploring AI and Robotics for Autonomous Data Acquisition in Construction projects. HILTI offered an impressive live demo of its Jaibot, a semi-automated construction robot designed for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and interior finishing installation work while Construction Robotics impressed attendees with MULE, a lift-assist solution designed and built to handle and place heavy material on construction sites. In the rapidly advancing field of drone-based solutions, Angelswing stood out for its innovative drone-based digital twin platform that drives effectiveness throughout a project — from planning to completion.

“At the nexus of market shifts, environmental awareness and rapid technological advancement, is the opportunity for the construction sector to surge forward into an era of enhanced efficiency, sustainability and excellence. ALEC is leading this transformation, and driven by our dedicated department, innovation has been embedded into the DNA of our organization. Through meticulously detailed frameworks, we have set out clear objectives with tangible milestones that ensure continued improvement. As the region’s leading construction firm, ALEC recognizes that our successes will stand testament to the value and feasibility of new approaches to construction. Galvanized by this, we will continue to partner will the best talent from across the world to deliver the best solutions and exceed our stakeholder’s expectations,” said Imad Itani, Head of Innovation at ALEC.

About ALEC

ALEC, part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction and related businesses group operating in the UAE and KSA. The company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. With these capabilities, the company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.