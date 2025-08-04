Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following extensive renovation works, ALEC has been awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its headquarters in Dubai, while its MEP subsidiary, ALEMCO, has secured a LEED Gold certification for its corporate office and adjoining yard in Dubai Industrial City. These certifications, awarded by the US Green Building Council for Commercial Interiors, reflect the company’s deep-rooted commitment to quality, sustainability and employee well-being.

LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C), is a green building rating system focused on the design and construction of interior spaces within commercial buildings. The upgrades mark a significant milestone for ALEC as it continues to invest in creating healthier, more efficient workspaces. By achieving the highest level of LEED certification, ALEC demonstrates both its capabilities in delivering world-class green building solutions and its determination to hold its own operations to the highest standards.

“Our priority was to enhance the overall workplace experience for our people, while embedding sustainability at every stage of the renovation,” said Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC. “With improvements ranging from low-flow water fittings to LED lighting and advanced energy metering, we’ve not only reduced our footprint. but reaffirmed our commitment to creating better buildings. These upgrades echo the same principles we bring to client projects, helping them meet and exceed their green building targets.”

To earn the LEED certifications, ALEC implemented a wide range of sustainability measures across both facilities. Water consumption has been reduced by 55% from baseline through the use of low-flow fixtures equipped with sensors. Lighting energy was cut by 25% compared to ASHRAE 90.1-2010 standards, thanks to the installation of energy-efficient LED fixtures, occupancy sensors, and enhanced commissioning protocols. Indoor environmental quality was enhanced through the use of low-VOC paints, adhesives, and materials, while design features maximised daylight use and improved acoustics.

Significant attention was given to responsible sourcing and material reuse. Structural materials included steel with 25% post-consumer recycled content, 100% bio-based wall boards for phone booths, and high-recycled content in insulation and ceiling components. Similar practices were adopted at ALEMCO’s facility, reinforcing the company’s circular approach to design and construction. Almost 100% of workstation tables, wooden wall panels, reception desks, joinery, storage units, and various meeting room elements from ALEC HQ offices, were diverted and reused at the company’s new design office in Dubai, reducing refurbishment-related waste.

This latest achievement extends ALEC’s proven track record in helping clients realise their own green building ambitions. Notable successes include LEED Platinum certifications for the Saudi Arabia and UAE Pavilions at EXPO 2020, and LEED Gold ratings for projects such as ADNOC’s new headquarters, the Mobility Pavilion at EXPO 2020, City Centre Mirdif, and One Za’abeel. In addition, ALEC has supported several Abu Dhabi-based developments in securing Estidama Pearl Ratings, including Pearl 2 for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the ADIA Carpark, and Abu Dhabi Airport’s Arrivals Hall and Transfer Baggage Facility, as well as Pearl 1 for Yas Waterworld.

“As we continue to drive the sustainability agenda forward across the region, our own renovations stand as proof that you don’t need to choose between sustainability and design,” said Lewis. “With careful planning, extensive reuse and responsible material selection, organisations can elevate their interiors while delivering on environmental performance. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to supporting more partners across the region in their own green building journeys.”

About ALEC

ALEC, part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction and related businesses group operating in the UAE and KSA. The company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. With these capabilities, the company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.