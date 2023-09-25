The school has gained recognition in the Environmental Action category for empowering its students and transforming communities through sustainable practices.

As one of three schools in the world shortlisted for the award, the recognition helps to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a leader in education globally.

September 26, 2023, marks the last chance for the UAE public to vote on this link for Mamoura British Academy to bring home this remarkable global recognition. The winner will be announced in November 2023.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Aldar Properties (“Aldar”) celebrates the recognition of Mamoura British Academy, an Aldar Education school, as one of the top three contenders for the prestigious 'World's Best School Prizes' in the environmental action category. Aldar Education is the only education provider in the UAE and the Middle East to secure a place in this year's top three shortlist.

Mamoura British Academy has been at the forefront of sustainable action, setting an inspiring example for schools worldwide. As the global spotlight falls on the UAE in the lead up to COP28, Mamoura British Academy’s commitment to sustainability is more relevant than ever.

The journey towards sustainability at Mamoura British Academy began with humble recycling projects, which have since grown organically into a comprehensive sustainability programme. Students and staff are actively engaged in recycling and promoting sustainable food practices. The school has also introduced progressive sustainability solutions, which include sustainable farming modules featuring hydroponic gardens and innovative water fountains capable of converting air into safe drinking water.

Beyond these initiatives, Mamoura British Academy integrates sustainability into its core curriculum. A cornerstone of this effort is the recently introduced Industry Partnership Curriculum, which aims to provide students with exciting opportunities to apply their learning in real-life context by establishing connections and collaborations with global companies.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar and Vice Chairman of Aldar Education, said: “It fills me with immense pride to witness one of our schools make history. Mamoura’s outstanding achievement as one of the top three finalists in the environmental action category for the World’s Best School Prizes represents a key milestone in our educational efforts and our unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability across all levels. We believe in the pivotal role of early education in nurturing a culture of sustainability and in equipping future generations with the knowledge and values necessary to address the global climate change challenge.”

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Education, said: “This achievement not only reaffirms our commitment to environmental sustainability but also reflects the tireless efforts of our teachers and students in driving positive change for our planet. This recognition inspires us to further elevate the standards of environmental education and foster a deep sense of responsible stewardship in future generations. We invite the UAE community to vote for Mamoura in the global contest to bring home this momentous recognition.”

Aldar Education integrates sustainability throughout its expanding network of 31 schools, which serve a diverse community of over 37,000 students and employ 4,700 educators representing over 100 nationalities. Aldar Education boasts four schools that have received the esteemed Eco-Schools Green Flag in acknowledgment of their outstanding performance in environmental education and hands-on learning initiatives.

Founded in 2022 by T4 Education, the World’s Best School Prizes recognise and celebrate schools demonstrating excellence in areas such as Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives. The awards aim to highlight schools' contributions to societal progress and their role in developing future generations. Winners are selected by a distinguished Judging Academy from various sectors and are awarded USD 50,000 each, totaling USD 250,000 in prize money.

-Ends-

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which is Aldar's dedicated project delivery arm and the manager of its project management business; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 33 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 37,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of 4,700 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Aldar Eduction

Aldar Education is the leading education provider in Abu Dhabi, with almost 37,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of 4,700 educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Education includes Aldar Properties' entire educational portfolio. Aldar Properties PJSC is the UAE's leading real estate developer and manager. It is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com.