Emirati, Indian, Pakistani and British buyers make up the top four nationalities by sales volume

Sell-out underscores the attractiveness of Yas Island for luxury living concepts

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) announced today the sell-out of Yas Riva in 24 hours, generating over AED 1.4 billion in sales. The canal front community’s location on Yas Island, its tranquil waterfront setting, and the design of its homes are all key drivers of buyer interest.

With prices starting from AED 8.3 million, the sell-out underscores Yas Island’s rising status as a premier destination to invest and live, and reflects the growing appetite for luxury living on the island.

UAE nationals accounted for 52% of sales, driven by a desire to reside in a community of this kind on Yas Island. Expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounted for 48% of sales, giving a strong indication of Abu Dhabi’s growing attractiveness to both local and international investors. The strong sales performance also showcases the desire for upscale living environments that offer not only luxury but also a unique lifestyle experience. Indian, Pakistani and British nationals make up the top three international buyers by sales volume.

60% of all buyers are under the age of 45, highlighting the popularity of the Yas Riva lifestyle amongst younger buyers. First-time buyers of an Aldar property account for 38% of sales, emphasising Aldar’s ability to continue building its customer base both within the UAE and in international markets.

Located in close proximity to the buzz of Yas Island’s main leisure and entertainment attractions, Yas Riva is a community designed to facilitate relaxing experiences in a serene waterfront setting, with stunning views over the canal, landscaped parks, and gardens.

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment. Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar, please visit www.aldar.com