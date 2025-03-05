Expatriate residents and overseas buyers account for 92% of sales

Dubai, UAE: Aldar has completed the sell-out of the first phase of ‘The Wilds’ generating AED 5 billion through a series of local and international sales events. In the initial phase, Aldar launched the community’s three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas with 734 homes sold.

A unique community, The Wilds is designed to let residents and nature thrive together and is Aldar’s third development in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Holding. The community attracted a wide range of customers with expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounting for 92% of sales, highlighting Dubai’s position as a global destination for both long-term residency and investment. Buyers from India, China, and the UK make up the top three nationalities by sales volume at The Wilds.

52% of buyers are under the age of 45, indicating a strong demand for wellbeing and family-oriented lifestyles, perfectly aligned with The Wilds’ tranquil oasis of greenery and wildlife. First-time buyers of an Aldar property account for 85% of sales, highlighting the increasing scale of Aldar’s customer base and reputation in Dubai.

Commenting on the sales performance, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “The Wilds’ success is a milestone moment for Aldar as we continue to grow our footprint in Dubai. With AED 5 billion confirmed in sales, this development marks our most successful launch in terms of value and highlights Dubai’s attractiveness as one of the world’s foremost destinations to both invest and reside. As a long-term investor in the emirate, we will capitalise on its growing economy, rising population, and our strong customer insights to ensure we are a market leader for years to come.”

In total, The Wilds features almost 1,700 homes surrounded by eco corridors and green spaces that provide privacy within nature. In the next phase of The Wilds, Aldar will launch five- and six-bedroom mansions designed by world renowned Lebanese architect, Nabil Gholam, as well as one- to three-bedroom apartments overlooking a masterplan inspired by Mother Nature.