Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the complete sell-out of 450 townhomes at Al Deem, the vibrant new Emirati community located in the northeast of Yas Island. With sales surpassing AED 1.8 billion, the overwhelming demand for Al Deem reaffirms the appetite for high-quality, family-focused communities amongst Emirati families and Aldar’s continued focus on delivering homes to suit the needs of all residents in Abu Dhabi.

68% of sales at Al Deem were completed by male buyers, with females representing the remaining 32%. Notably, 56% of buyers are first time Aldar buyers with repeat customers completing 44% of sales. 63% of all buyers intend to live in Al Deem and 64% of buyers are under 45 years old. 84% of buyers reside in Abu Dhabi, with the remaining 16% residing in other Emirates in the UAE.

The Al Deem townhomes comprise three- and four-bedroom residences designed to integrate contemporary living with traditional Emirati values. Among them are 26 first-of-their-kind live-work homes that combine residential and commercial space, offering flexibility for entrepreneurs and creatives to operate cafés, art studios, and boutique businesses within the community. A concept new to the UAE, the live-work homes received strong interest from buyers, highlighting the demand for innovative housing solutions that support entrepreneurial lifestyles.

Set within a thoughtfully planned master community, Al Deem provides residents with access to a wide range of amenities, including a mosque, schools, health centre, community centre, parks, retail, and F&B outlets. An eco-loop surrounds the development, offering a pedestrian-friendly environment ideal for walking and jogging. Sports and leisure amenities include courts, an outdoor gym, equestrian centre, sports centre, and an 8.2 km cycling track.

Additionally, two new bridges will connect Al Deem directly to Yas Island, ensuring quick access to world-class entertainment, dining, and leisure activities, as well as proximity to Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

