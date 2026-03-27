Aldar completed the construction of 1,075 homes during Q1 2026, with 550 completed in March

Construction progressing at all developments with more than 30 million hours completed across 141 construction sites in March, including at three new sites activated during the month

In Q1 2026, Aldar has awarded AED 4.7 billion in development contracts, with 38% awarded in March, and recirculated AED 1.78 billion to the local economy through the National In Country Value programme

Aldar continues to strengthen supply chain stability and paid AED 1.55 billion to 71 contractors in March on projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah

172 tenders are currently active across Aldar’s projects with a combined value of more than AED 30 billion

In April, Aldar will launch the first phase of Yas Park Place, a new residential development overlooking Yas Central Park

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar has maintained strong project delivery momentum across its development portfolio and remains on track to handover more than 3,500 units in 2026. Since the beginning of the year, Aldar completed the construction of 1,075 homes, with 550 completed in March alone, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering homes to customers without interruption.

Construction activity is advancing in line with planned timelines across all 141 sites, including key projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, underpinned by a highly resilient supply chain and strong construction partners. During March, three new sites were activated, AED 1.55 billion was paid to contractors for ongoing work, and a total of 30 million hours were completed, a 20% increase in hours worked compared to March 2025.

Aldar’s supply chain is supported by diversified and deeply embedded local contractor and supplier network, strengthened through long-term partnerships and a strategic focus on in-country procurement. This approach reduces exposure to external variables while enhancing operational continuity. Since the start of 2026, Aldar has awarded development contracts valued at AED 4.7 billion, with AED 1.8 billion awarded in March to five contractors, all of which are based in the UAE. Through the contracts awarded so far in 2026, AED 1.78 billion will be recirculated to the local economy through the National In Country Value (ICV) programme. A further 172 tenders are currently active across Aldar’s projects with a combined value of more than AED 30 billion yet to be awarded.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “The swift and proactive response of the UAE’s leadership to protect our nation and support its people has allowed us to continue operating our business without interruption and serving our customers safely. Against this backdrop, we are maintaining our delivery momentum, awarding new construction contracts, and further strengthening our supply chain, while continuing to positively contribute to the national economy. We are working closely with the government, our partners, and suppliers to maintain this positive momentum and continue to deliver for our customers and communities.”

While Aldar continues to progress construction on site, the company is also committed to launching new communities for its customers. Adding further depth to its pipeline of developments in the UAE, Aldar will launch the first phase of Yas Park Place in North Yas in April. The residential development overlooks Yas Central Park, and further builds on Yas Island’s position as a leading lifestyle destination.

Across its portfolio, Aldar manages 155,000 residential units and more than 2.2 million sqm of commercial space, which have remained fully operational and supported by dedicated community management and facilities management teams. The support provided was heightened throughout March, including during adverse weather conditions, to ensure residents, tenants and the wider community experienced minimal impact in their day to day lives.

Aldar’s ability to operate without disruption is supported by close collaboration with key government entities, including the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Centre, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, contributing to market stability and reinforcing confidence in the local real estate sector.

Through its scale and long-standing partnerships, Aldar continues to play a key role in supporting the broader real estate and construction ecosystem. The company maintains a strong financial position, with available liquidity exceeding AED 30 billion and a well-managed debt profile, providing flexibility to sustain operations, progress development programmes, and deploy capital in line with market conditions. Total revenue backlog across both Aldar and government projects at the end of 2025 stood at AED 167 billion, demonstrating future momentum.

Beyond its economic contribution, Aldar continues to support national social priorities. The company recently committed AED 100 million to the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans,” reflecting its long-term commitment to community development and contributing to broader social resilience in the UAE.

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

+971 2 810 5555

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

+971 56 416 9258

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com