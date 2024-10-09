Abu Dhabi – UAE: Aldar, the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE, has partnered with Heroes of Hope UAE, the non-profit organisation that empowers individuals of determination through sports, fostering inclusion and personal growth across the community. This partnership will bring the accessible sporting event, Games of Hope, to Abu Dhabi for the first time on Sunday October 13 bringing together 100 athletes.

Heroes of Hope has created a community of over 800 athletes and their families, volunteers and coaches. Games of Hope is its flagship event, providing equal opportunities for People of Determination and creating a more inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can participate and compete in sports. Heroes of Hope is also an affiliated partner of the Special Olympics and part of the Authority for Social Inclusion - Ma’an Social Incubator programme.

As part of Aldar’s continuous efforts to bring societal value within its communities, the partnership with Heroes of Hope will bring more accessible sporting events to Abu Dhabi, with a pilot event already completed in February of this year in Mamsha Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. The upcoming event in October aims to be the biggest edition of Games of Hope to date and a third community sports event will be held later in the year.

The October event is open for participants from age 2 and above, and is part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, a series of collective community events focused on early childhood development organised by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach: “At Aldar, we create accessible spaces where everyone feels empowered, valued, and included. Important events such as Games of Hope will help to break down barriers and encourage a sense of achievement and unity. They advance the inclusivity of sports, and this reflects our commitment to build healthy, inclusive and accessible communities.”

Hollie Murphy, CEO & Founder of Heroes of Hope: “The Games of Hope is more than just a sporting event; it's a celebration of resilience, determination, and unity. Our goal is to create an environment where individuals of all abilities can come together, compete, and thrive. It’s about showing the world that through sport, we can build a truly inclusive community.”

This partnership with Heroes of Hope contributes to Aldar’s ongoing efforts and commitment to empower People of Determination and shape inclusive and accessible communities. Aldar works in partnership with organisations like Special Olympics UAE, the Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) and the Butterfly Foundation to foster belonging and inclusion within the community as well as to embed these principles across the business. Earlier this year, Aldar partnered with the Department of Community Development (DCD) - Abu Dhabi to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for People of Determination and the elderly across areas in Abu Dhabi. Yas Island will be the first piloted area where planning will take place in 2024 and the implementation scheduled for 2025.

The upcoming Games of Hope will take place at Yas Mall on Sunday 13 October 2024, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. To register for the event as an athlete, please sign up using this link.

