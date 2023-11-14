Set across 50,000 sqm, inclusive of hotel, residential and supporting retail, the development overlooks the prestigious Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and includes a 125 key hotel, Nobu restaurant and rooftop bar

Buyers can choose from one- to three-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom lofts, and a limited number of exclusive sky villas and penthouses

Saadiyat Island itself is a unique oasis, boasting 9km of natural beachfront and an ever-expanding choice of sophisticated hospitality and entertainment options for residents and visitors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Aldar Properties PJSC, the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE, has today announced that its highly anticipated Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi has launched to the global marketplace. The development will become one of the first branded residence for the world-renowned Nobu hospitality brand in the Middle East.

Located on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the Nobu Residences will offer 88 spacious apartments, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in a home that harmoniously blends Nobu’s Japanese design and hospitality with modern luxuries to showcase a premium residential offering. Every element of the development is impressive in detail and reflective of the Nobu brand and its meticulous detail. The kitchens have been thoughtfully curated in collaboration with Chef Nobu, while the bathrooms reflect traditional Arabian and Japanese inspired bathing rituals.

Set across 50,000 sqm, inclusive of hotel, residential and supporting retail, the development will comprise a combination of one, two- and three- bedroom modern apartments, two-bedroom lofts, alongside a limited number of exclusive penthouses and sky villas. Every unit has been expertly designed by RSP Architects and Studio PCH to optimise the expansive views of the white sandy beaches and crystal waters of the Arabian Gulf in one of the UAE’s most sought-after locations, Saadiyat Island.

As an extension to the homes, residents will have access to state-of-the-art wellness amenities, including a high-tech gym, steam room and sauna, treatment rooms, indoor Zen Garden yoga space and a swimming pool that overlooks the prestigious Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, designed by world famous architect Frank Gehry. A cinema room, residents’ lounge and communal raised gardens provide additional spaces for homeowners to immerse themselves into this exclusive Nobu community.

Adjacent to the Residences, a Nobu Hotel will offer 125 keys with a range of luxurious guest rooms and deluxe suites as well as a destination Nobu restaurant and rooftop bar. Homeowners will have direct access to the Nobu dining experience with the opportunity to indulge in private dining by Nobu chefs in their own homes.

Jonathan Emery, CEO, Aldar Development, said: “We are extremely excited to launch the sale of our exclusive Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi. We anticipate strong demand from both local and international buyers due to the luxurious nature of the development and its location in one of the most sought-after destinations in the UAE.

“For Aldar, the Nobu Hotel and Branded Residences is the next step in our delivery of premium properties in partnership with some of the biggest brands in the world. Alongside our collaborations with Louvre Abu Dhabi and Nikki Beach, we are delivering some of the most desirable residential offerings and investment propositions in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said: “The Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi will embody the pinnacle of a new era in luxurious lifestyle living. As we embark on this remarkable journey, introducing these residences to Abu Dhabi, we are not merely constructing homes; we are crafting a lifestyle masterpiece, the Nobu way. This initiative underscores our dedication to seamlessly blend the essence of Nobu Hospitality with the vibrant tapestry of Abu Dhabi’s cultural landscape. We are honored and privileged to collaborate with Aldar as we bring Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences to the UAE.”

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has been placed on the cultural map with some of the most internationally recognised institutions taking up residency in the city. The Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi are at varying stages of development and are all contributing to Abu Dhabi’s cultural movement and international appeal.

Saadiyat Island itself is a unique oasis, boasting 9km of natural beachfront and an ever-expanding choice of sophisticated hospitality and entertainment options. Nobu Hotel and Residences is ideally located within walking distance of nearby beach clubs as well as Aldar’s upcoming retail and dining destination, Saadiyat Grove. Leading education institutions such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and New York University Abu Dhabi are also in close proximity.

Saadiyat Island has easy access to Abu Dhabi International Airport and major highways to central Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and rest of the United Arab Emirates. At Nobu Hotel and Residences, residents and visitors can take advantage of Abu Dhabi’s location as a gateway to the rest of the world.

The Nobu Residences and Hotel are targeting Estidama 2 Pearl Certification and will significantly lessen their ecological impact through seamless integration of sustainability initiatives, including conservation of energy and water resources, the promotion of eco-friendly transportation options, a substantial reduction in waste generation, and the establishment of a responsible waste collection and management strategy.

The development will be completed in Q2 2027. To find out more information, visit www.nobuhotels.com/residences.

