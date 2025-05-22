The Grade A facility features state-of-the-art cold store capabilities and will also serve as Emirates Snack Food’s regional headquarters

The partnership between Aldar and ESF was inaugurated at Make It In The Emirates event

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today it has broken ground on a custom-designed cold store and distribution facility for Emirates Snack Foods (ESF), one of the UAE’s most prominent fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors.

To mark the partnership, Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment and Feda Saimua, Managing Partner at Emirates Snack Foods convened at Make It In The Emirates, an annual event dedicated to UAE’s rapidly expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Strategically located in Dubai South’s Logistics District, the facility is designed specifically for ESF to efficiently move high volumes of products in line with their customers’ needs. The building will incorporate ESF’s entire cold chain operations and corporate office into a single facility, maximising operational efficiencies and improving storage systems for faster distribution.

Developed across a leasable area of almost 20,000 sqm, the facility will include modern racking solutions to maximise space and improve handling time, specialised insulation and humidity controls to accommodate a range of temperature sensitive products and an Automated Warehouse Management System to enable the real-time tracking of inventory.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment, said: “This build to suit project for Emirates Snack Foods highlights our ability to deliver best in class logistics facilities which are customised for operators seeking to enter or expand their operations in the UAE. As we grow our logistics presence and capabilities in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we look forward to delivering further Grade A facilities that meet and exceed global standards.”

Feda Saimua, Managing Partner at Emirates Snack Foods, stated: “Our investment in world-class facilities reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers, brand partners, and consumers. These new facilities reflect the exponential growth our business has experienced and will enable us to efficiently serve all sub-channels across Food Service, Retail, and E-Commerce throughout the UAE. As we continue to expand, our investments are firmly rooted in the principles of sustainability, innovation, and diversity.”

From advanced technologies that reduce power consumption to the integration of state-of-the-art culinary innovation and a training centre, ESF is building for the future.

The facility is also designed to meet Dubai Green Building standards by integrating sustainable lighting, solar-ready infrastructure and energy-efficient cooling systems, including an onsite ammonia plant to supply efficient cold storage capabilities.

Strategically positioned near to Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as Jebel Ali Port via a bounded logistics corridor, the new logistics facility will be handed over in Q4 2025.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 46 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.