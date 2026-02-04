AED 30 billion recirculated into the national economy in 2025 through the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, with awards made to a broad base of UAE-based contractors

Aldar’s total contribution to the ICV programme since its launch in 2020 has reached AED 67 billion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the award of AED 66 billion in development contracts during 2025, covering a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, infrastructure, and logistics projects across the UAE. The awards reflect Aldar’s role as a national real estate champion supporting the UAE’s long-term economic, industrial, and social development objectives.

In line with the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, almost 45% of the projects’ total value - AED 30 billion – will be recirculated into to the local economy, supporting economic diversification, industrial development and job creation across the UAE. Aldar continues to embed ICV principles across its procurement processes by prioritizing UAE-based contractors and suppliers and supporting the growth of domestic capabilities across the construction value chain.

The newly awarded contracts span large-scale residential communities, strategic infrastructure, and Grade A commercial and logistics assets across key growth locations in the UAE. Collectively, the projects will deliver thousands of new homes, modern commercial and logistics facilities, and critical infrastructure that respond to evolving market demand and support sustainable urban development.

Adel Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Projects, said: “The value of contracts awarded by Aldar in 2025 underscores the continued pace of development across the UAE and our role in delivering assets that contribute to long-term economic growth and social prosperity. With AED 66 billion awarded, almost half of which will flow back into the local economy, these projects will support thousands of jobs, strengthen local supply chains, and accelerate the delivery of critical residential, commercial, and infrastructure developments. By working closely with leading UAE-based contractors, we are building local capacity while maintaining the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and delivery.”

In Abu Dhabi, contracts were awarded on a range of projects, both for Aldar and the local government. On Saadiyat Island, Fibrex was appointed on both Mamsha Gardens and Nobu Residences, while Dutco Construction Company was awarded the main construction package at The Arthouse. On Fahid Island, Shapoorji Pallonji Mid East was awarded the main construction package at Fahid Beach Residences. China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) L.L.C, Western Bainoona Group, Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexpert (NBHH), Yas Projects LLC, Said Bin Darwish Co. L.L.C, and Noor Al Sahara General Contracting were all awarded contracts at a number of national housing and infrastructure projects in 2025.

In Dubai, Aldar continued delivery across major residential and logistics developments. Ginco General Contracting was contracted to develop villas and townhouses at Athlon, Nurol LLC was awarded the main works package at Verdes by Haven, Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading and Contracting W.L.L. was awarded the villas package at The Wilds, while Al Nasr Contracting Company L.L.C. was tasked with the infrastructure works. In the industrial and logistics segment, Amana Contracting was awarded the development of Aldar Logistics Centres at National Industries Park.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Shapoorji Pallonji was awarded contracts for the Al Marjan Beachfront development, supporting Aldar’s growing presence in the northern emirate.

Sustainability and supply chain resilience remain core pillars of Aldar’s procurement and delivery approach, with all contractors required to hold valid ICV certification and meet Aldar’s sustainability performance criteria. Since the launch of the ICV programme in 2020, Aldar has reinvested AED 67 billion into the national economy, increasing annual ICV contributions from AED 0.25 billion in its first year to AED 30 billion in 2025. In partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Aldar also operates the region’s first Sustainability Incentive Programme for suppliers, linking sustainability performance to financial and non-financial incentives and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative.

