Aldar Capital will provide global institutional investors with professionally managed real asset investment offerings, with the first fund seeking to raise USD 1 billion when it launches in 2026

The joint venture will combine Aldar’s market-leading real estate investment and development expertise with Mubadala Capital’s institutional fund management capabilities

Headquartered in ADGM, the firm will reinforce the Emirate’s position as a global hub for institutional investment and long-term capital formation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar and Mubadala Capital today announced that they will launch Aldar Capital, an investment management platform that will connect global institutional investors with high-quality real estate and infrastructure opportunities across the UAE and wider GCC region.

Aldar and Mubadala Investment Company are longstanding partners, and this latest collaboration combines Aldar’s market-leading real estate investment and development expertise with Mubadala Capital’s institutional fund management capabilities and global investor network. The joint venture will create a foundational platform that bridges regional opportunity with international capital, and sets new benchmarks for governance, scale, and institutional collaboration in the region.

Structured with an independent governance framework and headquartered in ADGM, Aldar Capital will operate to global institutional standards, ensuring clear oversight, transparency, and investor alignment. The firm will offer professionally managed funds for institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, fund of funds, insurance companies and family offices.

Aldar Capital intends to offer fund investment strategies spanning the full risk–return spectrum designed to meet the diverse objectives of global institutional investors seeking tailored exposure to the region. Its first fund, which will be launched in 2026, will target a fund size of USD 1 billion.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “In the UAE and wider region, real estate sits at the heart of one of the world’s most compelling growth stories – built on strong fundamentals, sustained investment, and expanding populations. Today, the market has the scale, maturity, and transparency global institutional investors seek. The launch of Aldar Capital will be a defining milestone for Aldar, creating a dedicated investment management platform that transforms our business from a regional real estate leader into a manager of global capital. Leveraging Aldar’s real estate expertise and Mubadala Capital’s global network, Aldar Capital will enable international investors to access the region’s next wave of growth and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading hub for institutional investment.”

Hani Barhoush, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Capital, added: “Institutional investors are increasingly prioritizing real assets for their diversification benefits and long-term income potential, yet access to institutional-grade opportunities in the UAE and GCC has been limited. Aldar Capital will address this gap by offering a transparent, professionally managed platform built to global standards and underpinned by deep, historical regional expertise and track record. Bringing together Mubadala Capital’s global investment reach and investor network with Aldar’s on-the-ground real estate leadership, the platform will reflect Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a nexus for global capital and the growing confidence of investors in the region’s governance, growth, and long-term potential.”

To be located within ADGM one of the world’s fastest-growing international financial centres Aldar Capital will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for institutional investment and support the acceleration of non-oil economic growth. By mobilizing institutional capital into productive sectors, the firm will contribute to GDP diversification, employment creation, and sustainable development, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for finance and investment.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, said: “Aldar Capital reflects the continued evolution of Abu Dhabi as a global centre for long-term, institutional capital. By establishing this platform within ADGM’s internationally recognised regulatory framework, Aldar and Mubadala Capital are reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a trusted destination for real asset investment. We welcome this milestone partnership, which will further expand access, deepen market maturity, and connect global investors with the region’s most compelling opportunities.”

With AED 47 billion ($12.8 billion) of real estate assets under management, Aldar is a leader in real estate development, ownership, and management across the commercial, retail, residential, logistics and hospitality asset classes. The company has a long-standing record of partnering with global investors including Apollo Global Management, The Carlyle Group, and Ares Management Corporation to structure and deploy capital into high-quality real estate opportunities. The launch of Aldar Capital marks the execution of a key growth driver towards its 2030 strategy to reach AED 20 billion in annual net profit, creating a regional platform to source and manage third-party capital.

Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company that manages, advises, and administers over $430 billion in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships serves as a long-term partner to global institutional investors seeking access to distinctive opportunities across developed and emerging markets. The launch of Aldar Capital expands this reach, giving investors direct exposure to the GCC’s growing real asset landscape through a platform built on transparency, governance, and scale.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of AED 47 billion worth of investment-grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, hospitality, property and facilities management, and education segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is a global alternative asset management platform that manages, advises, and administers over $430 billion in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships. A subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $330 billion global investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mubadala Capital combines the scale and stability of sovereign ownership with the agility and focus of a performance-driven global alternative asset management firm.

Mubadala Capital invests across multiple asset classes and geographies, including private equity, special opportunities with a focus on Brazil, and other alternative investments. Additionally, the Mubadala Capital platform maintains a portfolio of strategic businesses and partnerships across multiple sectors: private wealth, including CI Financial, one of North America's largest wealth management and asset management firms; credit, including a jointly owned business with Silver Rock, a credit-focused manager; insurance; and real estate, amongst other areas.

Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200, spanning 5 offices in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio de Janeiro. We are a partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes. With a commitment to long-term value creation, we leverage our global access, scale, and proprietary and flexible capital to execute our investment strategy and provide institutional investors with proprietary access to high-potential opportunities