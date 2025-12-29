The partnership will scale existing initiatives, while launching new commitments including a Social Impact Fund to drive sustainable change

Builds on Aldar’s successful collaboration with the Authority through Social Impact Bonds, which have empowered People of Determination, supported families, and created employment opportunities for Emiratis

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar has signed a three-year partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to supporting national priorities through targeted, measurable initiatives that strengthen community resilience and wellbeing.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar and H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development attended a ceremony to witness the agreement being signed by Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Offer of Aldar, and H.E. Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. The partnership reflects Aldar’s approach to supporting Abu Dhabi’s social agenda during the UAE’s Year of Community, and in preparation for the Year of Family in 2026.

Under the new agreement, Aldar will fund a portfolio of social initiatives in Abu Dhabi. This includes the Blue Collar Activation Programme, the Thrive Scholarship Fund – which will now operate as a joint initiative with the Authority to reach more students - and a new Social Impact Fund. The partnership also extends to in-kind support, employee volunteering programmes, and digital engagement through Aldar’s Darna loyalty platform, embedding social contribution into the lives of Aldar’s customers across Abu Dhabi.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar said: “At Aldar, we view social impact not as an obligation, but as core responsibility, and one that drives resilience, unlocks opportunity, and helps shape the society we are building together. Our partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an showcases how the private sector can play a critical role in delivering solutions that are inclusive, scalable, and aligned with the UAE’s broader social ambitions. As we deepen this collaboration, our focus remains on outcomes that deliver tangible value, from education and employment to wider community wellbeing. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our joint efforts and supporting Abu Dhabi’s social priorities through high-impact, purpose-driven programmes.”

His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “Through this partnership with Aldar, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an will continue to support initiatives that address key social priorities in Abu Dhabi and create tangible impact for different community groups. As Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, we connect the community, public, private, and civil society through channeling contributions to projects that address social priorities and enhance the quality of life for Abu Dhabi community members. Together with Aldar, we will demonstrate the power of partnerships in amplifying the impact on the community, promote community development and build a cooperative, active and inclusive society.”

Since 2020, Aldar’s partnership with the Authority has positively impacted almost 3,000 people, contributing to 11 impactful projects across healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social welfare. This includes the region’s first two Social Impact Bonds, which have delivered meaningful outcomes for People of Determination, enhanced employment prospects for local talent, and supported families across Abu Dhabi.

This partnership underscores Aldar and the Authority’s belief that public-private collaboration is a pivotal pillar Abu Dhabi’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive future. Together the companies are championing innovative models of giving that align with the UAE’s social priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Rosanna Hall

Brunswick Group

aldar@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.