DMT will grant long-term leasing rights over the land in Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Baniyas for Aldar to develop and manage two well-connected and amenity-rich communities with a diverse mix of rental units

The projects follow Aldar’s recently announced residential communities in Yas Island and Al Shamkha, designed in response to high rental demand in key areas

With a gross development value of AED 2.8 billion, the developments bring Aldar’s develop-to-hold pipeline to AED 20.1 billion, which includes a range of residential, commercial, hospitality and logistics assets across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Aldar announced today a strategic partnership to develop two integrated communities in Mohamed Bin Zayed City (MBZ City) and Baniyas that will deliver 9,000 value housing rental units in the emirate.

The projects form part of the Value Housing Programme, an initiative led by DMT to expand access to high-quality, affordable housing across the Emirate in line with Abu Dhabi’s long-term urban development priorities. Under the partnership, Aldar will lead the development, leasing, and management of the communities, with DMT granting long-term leasing rights over the land.

With a gross development value of AED 2.8 billion, the new developments will add to Aldar’s develop-to-hold pipeline which has now reached AED 20.1 billion and includes diverse assets including the recently announced residential rental projects to be developed on Yas Island and in Al Shamkha in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The partnership lays a strong foundation for expanded collaboration between the entities, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of high-quality housing options across multiple segments and price points.

His Excellency Nasser Saleh Farah, Director General of Financial Affairs at the DMT, witnessed the agreement being signed by His Excellency Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Municipality and Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment.

His Excellency Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, added: “This partnership with Aldar underscores our shared commitment to advancing the objectives of the Value Housing Programme by delivering high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of families and individuals alike and enrich community living. As we welcome the Year of Family, these developments reaffirm our dedication to creating vibrant, inclusive neighbourhoods that strengthen social cohesion.”

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, commented: “As Abu Dhabi’s population continues to grow, there is a significant need for new homes to be delivered that cater to a broad range of demographics residing in the Emirate. Our collaboration with DMT will ensure thousands of quality rental homes come to the market in well-connected and amenity rich communities, ensuring a fully affordable lifestyle for residents.”

Strategically located within Baniyas along the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain (E22) highway, the first development will comprise over 30 residential buildings with a mixed-use offering of residential units, retail spaces, recreational amenities, and open green areas.

The second project will deliver a mixed-use residential community in MBZ City. The development will combine single occupancy accommodation and multi-tenant apartments, supported by on-site amenities and ancillary retail to serve residents’ day-to-day needs.

Due for completion in 2029, the two communities will offer a diverse unit mix, and are designed to prioritise accessibility and convenience, with direct connections to public transport and major road networks. Residents will benefit from professionally managed communities featuring amenities, green spaces, and direct access to retail and other essential services.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of AED 49 billion worth of investment-grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, hospitality, property and facilities management, and education segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com