Developed by KEZAD Group and leased to Noon and Emtelle, the two purpose-built Grade A facilities rank among the most advanced in the region

The transaction further reinforces Aldar’s position as a leading investor in the UAE’s rapidly growing industrial and logistics real estate market

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar and AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) subsidiary Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group have finalized a deal for Aldar to acquire two institutional-grade industrial and logistics assets in KEZAD for AED 570 million. The transaction expands Aldar’s recurring income portfolio and supports its strategy to scale its diversified logistics platform across the UAE.

The acquisition from AD Ports Group comprises two Grade A assets, which rank among the most advanced industrial and logistics facilities in the region, and are occupied by Noon and Emtelle. Both developed by KEZAD Group as build to suit projects, the Noon facility is the UAE’s largest e-commerce fulfilment centre, while the Emtelle facility is one of the world’s largest factories for the manufacture of fibre optic ducting and pre-connectorised solutions that supply the telecoms sector.

The assets cover a combined built-up area of over 136,000 sqm and offer direct connectivity to Khalifa Port, Etihad Rail, and major highways, enabling efficient regional and international distribution.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, said:

“This acquisition marks another significant milestone in Aldar’s strategy to scale its logistics and industrial platform in the UAE, while further strengthening our expansive recurring income business. The Grade A assets acquired from AD Ports Group are strategically located and occupied for the long term, ensuring stable income generation. With the logistics market poised for substantial growth as the UAE cements its position as a hub for regional and international trade, we will continue to assess opportunities for further growth in the sector.”

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “The successful sale of our build-to-suit assets to Aldar reaffirms the market’s strong confidence in the quality and resilience of KEZAD’s logistics ecosystem and development capability. This transaction also highlights the attractiveness of our assets and the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics real estate market, which continues to see robust demand from global investors.”

The transaction aligns with Aldar’s strategy to increase exposure to the industrial and logistics segment through selective acquisitions and developments. Upon deal completion, the assets will significantly expand Aldar’s logistics footprint, supporting its ambition to create a balanced and scalable platform across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Aldar’s logistics portfolio now includes strategic assets such as Abu Dhabi Business Hub, Almarkaz Industrial Park, and 7 Central in Dubai Investments Park, alongside ongoing development projects in Dubai South and National Industries Park.

Moreover, the divestment by AD Ports Group aligns with its business model to actively manage its growing portfolio of assets across all business clusters and monetise non-core assets when opportune. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to de-lever the Group’s balance sheet.

The Noon Fulfilment Centre, completed in March 2025, spans over 115,000 sqm and serves as the e-commerce company’s principal fulfilment hub in the UAE. The facility was developed to institutional-grade specifications, with advanced temperature-controlled zones, cold storage, and integrated sustainability features designed to achieve Estidama 2 Pearl certification. The property includes 82 dock-level doors, 18-metre racking height, and EV parking, supporting Noon’s large-scale logistics operations across the UAE and wider GCC.

The Emtelle facility, completed in June 2024, comprises 21,000 sqm of manufacturing and logistics space, serving as Emtelle’s regional production and distribution base for fibre optic and duct network solutions. Built to high technical standards, the facility includes 8-metre eaves height, temperature control systems, 6,500 kW power capacity, and dedicated external storage areas that provide future expansion flexibility.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About KEZAD Group:

KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, is the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates. Providing competitive business ecosystems that encourage unprecedented growth, KEZAD Group is a key strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s vision for the diversification of its economy.

KEZAD Group’s vital infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones (located in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region) covering a total area of 550km2 and including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under Sdeira Group.

KEZAD Group provides strategic market access, lower operating costs, and ease of doing business to more than 2,100 businesses from 17 key industrial sectors. KEZAD Group’s ecosystem provides world-class transportation infrastructure with multimodal connectivity, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 per cent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region, and advanced technology platforms.