Since September 2021, Aldar and its subsidiaries hired 1,060 UAE nationals

More than half of Aldar’s executive leadership team are UAE nationals and 35% of all senior management roles are held by Emiratis

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar, the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE, announced today the accelerated achievement of its five-year NAFIS target to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals, with 1,060 hires made in just three years ranging from fresh graduate to executive management level positions. This milestone demonstrates the success of Aldar's results-driven Emiratisation strategy, which directly contributes to the attraction, development, and retention of local talent across Aldar and its subsidiaries.

In line with Aldar's commitment to developing the next generation of skilled local talent in the private sector, the Group made the commitment in 2021 in line with the NAFIS programme, a federal initiative launched as part of 'Projects of the 50' to increase the competitiveness of Emiratis and empower them to occupy private sector roles. Aldar’s accelerated achievement of its NAFIS target has further solidified the company's leading position as one of the UAE's largest private-sector employers of local talent, where Emiratis represent 43% of its group workforce.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar said: "We are proud to be at the forefront of advancing the government's vision to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talent and enable them to take on pivotal roles in the private sector. Achieving our NAFIS target two years ahead of schedule is a testament to Aldar’s commitment to fostering local talent and building a workforce that truly reflects the spirit and potential of the UAE. This milestone is not just about meeting targets; it's about investing in the future leaders of our nation, and empowering Emiratis to drive both the UAE and Aldar forward."

Bayan Al Hosani, Group Chief People and Communications Officer at Aldar added: "Guided by the wise vision of our leaders, we developed a comprehensive, results-driven Emiratisation strategy that prioritises the attraction, development, and retention of Emirati talent. Aldar offers a variety of interesting career paths for experienced and graduate Emiratis across our portfolio with excellent career development opportunities, which along with our partnership with NAFIS, have led to the remarkable achievement of our Emiratisation target well ahead of schedule."

UAE nationals represent more than half of Aldar’s executive leadership team holding roles including Group CEO, Aldar Investment CEO, Aldar Projects CEO, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, and Group People and Communications Officer. 35% of business leaders are Emirati, including the most senior roles in Retail, Project Management, Sustainability and Community Outreach, Communications, Brand and Culture, Procurement, and Health and Safety. Meanwhile, Emirati women represent 57% of the UAE nationals at the group level.

More than 62% of Aldar's Emirati employees are under the age of 35. This growth underscores the company's commitment to hiring young UAE nationals, fostering creativity and innovation across the business. To support this goal, Aldar offers a variety of development programmes tailored for young Emiratis. These include the Future Talent Programme, a 12-month training journey for graduates, and the Aldar High Potential Programme, which invests in exceptional talent to support their growth and success. Additionally, Aldar's Emiratisation programme incorporates succession planning and leadership development, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the business.

Aldar's successful Emiratisation efforts were recognised at the 2023 NAFIS Awards, where Aldar was named one of the best Private Sector Employers.

