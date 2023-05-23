ALD Automotive has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading fleet management and mobility companies, from a consortium led by TDR Capital.

This transformative acquisition represents a step-change which positions the combined group as the leading global sustainable mobility player with total fleet of 3.3[1] million vehicles managed worldwide. By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way to net zero and further shape the digital transformation of the industry. The combined entity will leverage on scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and deliver sustained growth.

To lead strategic development in the United Arab Emirates, Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, has confirmed that Ajay Narain, who has been leading LeasePlan Emirates since Sept 2011, will be the Country Managing Director.

Ajay Narain is one of the key talents selected from both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan who is best positioned to successfully deliver the strategic development growth targeted in the coming months and years.

Biography

Ajay Narain has spent over 24 years in the vehicle leasing and fleet management industry. He has worked in 5 different countries namely the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, India, and Belgium in different roles including M&A, Finance and General Management. He has a Master’s in Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration from Alliance Manchester Business School.

About ALD Automotive | LeasePlan

ALD Automotive | LeasePlan is a leading global sustainable mobility player providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management services and multi-mobility solutions to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With the broadest coverage in 44 countries through direct presence, ALD Automotive | LeasePlan is leveraging its unique position to lead the way to net zero and further shape the digital transformation of the industry through innovation and technology-enabled services to enable the transformation towards large scale adoption of sustainable mobility.

With 15,700 employees worldwide, ALD Automotive | LeasePlan manages 3.3 million vehicles (at end-March 2023).

The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD). Société Générale is ALD Automotive | LeasePlan’s majority shareholder.

[1] Excluding entities held for sale