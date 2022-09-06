Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), organised a training programme for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) team, presented by experts from the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The collaboration, which formed part of the partnership agreement between the ALC and Frankfurt Book Fair, aimed to support ADIBF’s new strategy and enhance the event’s upcoming edition, aligning it with the highest international standards in the field.

The training programme, which included the participation of five Emirati ALC employees, began in late August in Germany with the aim of promoting the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair among publishers and creative content creators locally and globally, in line with the Fair’s main objectives and its new vision. The programme also sought to expand the scope of creative sectors that participate in ADIBF each year.

ALC Chairman His Excellency Dr Ali bin Tamim said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has maintained a strong partnership with Frankfurt Book Fair over the years, which is an exceptional and longstanding international cultural event, that brings together thousands of publishers, content creators, and visitors from around the world for in-depth discussions on how to develop and support the book industry and promote culture.

“This partnership supports the Centre’s efforts to promote and enrich the Arabic language locally and globally through culture, education, research, and the arts,” H.E. bin Tamim added. “The Frankfurt Book Fair boasts extensive experience, success stories, and best practices in organising and managing major international exhibitions that enrich cultural activities and shape a bright future for the book industry. This, in turn, allows Emirati professionals in the publishing field to acquire the skills needed to advance the sector in the UAE, benefiting from successful experiences and advanced strategies presented by pioneers in the book industry. The training programme we have developed with the Frankfurt Book Fair further deepens our partnership with this prestigious international event and will help empower future generations of Emirati experts in the book fair industry.”

Juergen Boos, President and CEO of Frankfurt Book Fair, said: “International book fairs all over the world have one thing in common – they are essential in driving innovation in the industry, connecting business leaders and expanding business opportunities. At the same time, international book fairs are instrumental in bridging cultures and providing insights into diverse literary landscapes. The Abu Dhabi Book Fair is a modern and thriving event and an essential gateway to the Arabic publishing world. We were delighted to welcome our colleagues from Abu Dhabi to Frankfurt and to share and exchange our expertise with them”.

For his part, Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC and Director of ADIBF, expressed the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to developing Emirati human capital and enhancing their capabilities in cultural and creative fields.

“This is among our strategic objectives, which we strive to achieve by building on the strong partnerships we have established with some of the world’s most prominent cultural institutions. With that in mind, we developed this training programme where experts from the Frankfurt Book Fair share their experiences with organising and managing book fairs on a global scale, capable of attracting publishers and creators from all around the world, and meeting the requirements and aspirations of visitors and readers of all categories,” Al Tunaiji said.

Employees from the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre joined the first edition of the training programme for two weeks, where a team of experts from the Frankfurt Book Fair held workshops and meetings to discuss ways to create more opportunities for exchange between Arab and international publishers, and methods for attracting more creative industries to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and promoting Arab publishers.

The programme was also designed to develop communication skills, public relations, and social media channels for the ADIBF team, and included intensive training on marketing methods, exhibition management, general planning, and managing relations with stakeholders and partners.

The workshops included in the training programme addressed a wide range of topics related to the book industry, including the role that book fairs play in promoting publishers, the need for cooperation between different markets in the field, and the importance of e-publishers, as well as the current challenges facing publishers and how book fairs can help overcome them.

The training programme also highlighted ways to manage cultural projects and innovation in exhibitions, along with mechanisms for dealing with visitors and partners, effective systems and best practices, and strategies for building optimal customer relations and engaging the community in new exhibitions.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.