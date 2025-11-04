Albaraka Portfolio Management Company has taken a strategic step that will open a new chapter in Türkiye’s participation finance sector. The company has established the “Albaraka Türk Value & Wealth Türkiye Sukuk Fund” in Bahrain — the first Türkiye-focused Sukuk fund of its kind — aiming to facilitate international investors’ access to islamic capital market instruments in Türkiye.

As a subsidiary of Albaraka Türk Participation Bank, Türkiye’s first and pioneering participation bank, Albaraka Portfolio Management Company is breaking new ground while contributing significantly to Türkiye’s long-term vision of becoming a global hub for islamic finance.

Developed in partnership with SICO BSC (c), one of Bahrain’s leading asset managers, the fund will invest primarily in sukuk and capital market instruments issued in Türkiye. To ensure portfolio diversification, it will also invest in sharia complaint assets from other markets and instruments denominated in Turkish Lira, and US Dollars

Through this initiative, Türkiye’s islamic finance products are not only being introduced to global investors but also presented as a strong representation of the country’s economic potential on international platforms.

Muhammed Emin Özer, General Manager of Albaraka Portfolio Management Company, commented on the launch: “With the Türkiye-focused Sukuk fund we have established in Bahrain, we are contributing to the deepening of our country’s capital markets while offering international investors direct access to Türkiye’s islamic financial assets. We believe this step will showcase Türkiye’s potential in islamic finance on a global scale and position our country as a regional center of attraction. We also have great confidence in SICO’s proven expertise in capital markets , which will add strong value to the fund’s performance. As Albaraka Portfolio Management Company, we will continue to develop the islamic finance ecosystem with innovative products and increase the inflow of international capital into our country.”

Ali Marshad, SICO’s Group Deputy CEO , commented on the launch: “The launch of this Türkiye-focused Sukuk fund, developed in partnership with Albaraka, marks a pivotal step in achieving our cross borders strategic objectives. This initiative not only strengthens our international reach—effectively positioning Bahrain as a gateway for key international investments beyond the region—but also reinforces our long-term strategic commitment. Our objective is clear: to deliver robust financial solutions that diversify client portfolios, attract investments from beyond the MENA region, and expand our presence in high-growth markets, with a particular emphasis on Turkiye in this instance.”

With its expert team and high-quality portfolio management approach, Albaraka Portfolio Management Company continues to strengthen its operations.The establishment of this fund in Bahrain stands out not only as a financial innovation but also as a symbolic milestone that represents Türkiye’s islamic finance vision on the global stage.

About Albaraka Portfolio Management

Albaraka Portfolio Management is one of Türkiye’s leading participation-based portfolio management companies, offering innovative and Sharia-compliant investment solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of investors.

The company focuses on providing sustainable value through ethical and responsible portfolio strategies that align with the principles of islamic finance.

About Albaraka Türk

Founded in 1984 as Turkey’s first participation bank, Albaraka Türk began operations in 1985 under the leadership of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C.(C) — a leading institution in the Middle Eastern financial sector — together with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and a prominent domestic industrial group that has served the Turkish economy for more than half a century.

Remaining fully committed to the principles of participation banking, Albaraka Türk continues to contribute to the national economy through its comprehensive corporate, commercial, retail, and digital banking services.

With 223 branches in Türkiye and 2 branches abroad, Albaraka Türk aims to provide best-in-class services to customers, employees, shareholders, and society as the innovative and digital pioneer of participation finance.The bank has received numerous national and international awards in the areas of banking excellence, technology, customer experience, and human resources. It also leads impactful social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, reaffirming its mission to be “more than a bank” and a genuine contributor to society.

About SICO SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com