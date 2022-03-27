Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter ex-China, and Bahrain Polytechnic, one of Bahrain’s leading providers of applied higher education, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 23 March 2022 to strengthen their partnership for mutually beneficial academic and training programmes leading to the development and growth of Bahraini nationals.

Held at Alba, the MoU signing ceremony was attended by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Polytechnic Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin.

Alba and Bahrain Polytechnic will work closely to customise a curriculum for academic programmes in various engineering disciplines that target Alba’s national employees. Moreover, this collaboration will facilitate knowledge exchange opportunities between both entities through applied research and other activities of common interest such as Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

On this occasion, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

“Our investment in education is the passport to the future as our Tomorrow belong to those who prepare for it Today. There is no greater investment other than educating our human capital as this will give us the best return we aim for -- becoming the number one aluminium supplier for the generations to come.

We look forward to working closely with Bahrain Polytechnic to furthering the caliber of our high-potential national employees, who in turn will lead Alba’s future growth and contribute to the economic prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Adding further, Bahrain Polytechnic’s CEO, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, said:

“We are very pleased to sign this MoU with Alba – one of the leading Aluminium producers in the world. This agreement paves the way for further collaboration, especially in the areas of scientific research, training, and academic programmes.

Such partnerships with national companies will help advance our efforts to invest in human capital through training and developing the national workforce. This will in turn realise the objectives of Bahrain Polytechnic’s Strategic Plan 2020-2024, which is in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”

Bahrain’s Polytechnic’s Dean of Engineering, Design, and ICT Dr. Christakis Papageorgiou, Head of School: Engineering Dr. Christina Georgantopolou, and Chief: Industry and Continuing Education Abdulridha Dismal and Alba’s Director Administration Hamad Al Shaibeh, Sr. Manager HR and Training Rawdha Salman Al Aradi were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

Starting as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter in 1971, Alba, today, is the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China with a production of more than 1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021). Its diverse product portfolio of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%).

Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Safety of its employees and contractors’ workforce remains Alba’s top priority. Over the years, the Company has maintained an excellent track record in Safety and Health for which it has won prestigious international awards such as the RoSPA Award 2021 (8 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council in 2020. Alba stayed strong on its journey of Safety Excellence by topping more than 20 million safe working-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) by end of 2021.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

About Bahrain Polytechnic

Bahrain Polytechnic has been established by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa by Royal Decree No.65 for the year 2008 to address the need for a skilled Bahraini labor force aimed at supporting economic growth and diversification. Bahrain Polytechnic delivers applied, professional, and technical qualifications. Bahrain Polytechnic graduates will be work-ready; they will be confident and competent, aware of what is expected of them in the professional world and be able to perform to their full potential.

