​​MANAMA (ALBH): Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, has expanded its EternAlTM low carbon product line with the groundbreaking launch of ‘EternAl-AC’ – a new product series incorporating verified carbon offsets that are directly generated from within Alba’s own operational efficiencies.

EternAl-AC offers customers a uniquely transparent and credible path to achieving their carbon reduction targets. By procuring aluminium from this line, customers will gain access to traceable, third-party verified greenhouse gas (GHG) offsets originating from Alba’s internal sustainability initiatives.

The new EternAl-AC series features a user-friendly tiered carbon reduction classification system spanning EternAl-AC0 (net-zero footprint) to AC4 (up to 4 tonnes of CO₂e per tonne), thus providing customers flexibility in selecting optimal low-carbon solutions with clear and verifiable data.

Most importantly, the carbon offsets embedded in EternAl-AC are a direct result of GHG savings generated by various projects within Alba’s operational boundaries. These reductions are rigorously measured and recorded in accordance with international standards for GHG accounting (ISO 14064-2) and independently verified by a certified independent party.

Commenting on this important development, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, stated:

“Alba is proud to introduce EternAl-AC, a game-changer in the low-carbon aluminium market. By embedding verified carbon offsets generated directly from our own operational improvements, we are offering our customers an unparalleled level of transparency and confidence in their sustainability journey, providing a distinct advantage in a world increasingly focused on carbon accountability. This initiative underscores our proactive commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and empowering our partners to achieve their net-zero ambitions.

We also welcome Alueuropa – a leading Spanish aluminium extruder – as our first customer for EternAl-AC, highlighting the growing demand for sustainable aluminium.”

Adding further, Marta Colino, Managing Director of Alueuropa stated:

“Sustainability and decarbonisation are among top priorities for our business, and we look forward to using the new low carbon products from Alba which will enable us to meet our targets and serve our clients better.”

Launched as part of Alba’s broader ESG Roadmap, the EternAlTM product line debuted in May 2024 with two initial variants in its recycled content series: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled scrap metal respectively. This series was later expanded to include EternAl-20 and EternAl-50, featuring 20% and 50% of recycled content, further contributing to emissions reduction within Alba and across its aluminium value chain.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 will increase the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and reduce the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 35 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in May 2025. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

