Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, and Epsilon Carbon Private Limited (Epsilon Carbon), a leading integrated carbon company based in India, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a long-term supply arrangement for liquid coal tar pitch. Formalised during the Gateway Gulf Forum 2025 hosted in the Kingdom of Bahrain, this collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing Alba’s supply security and operational efficiency, while supporting Epsilon Carbon’s plans to establish a coal tar pitch melting facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The MoU establishes a foundation for constructive dialogue between both parties and sets the stage for a comprehensive long-term supply agreement. It also outlines steps for trial shipments, quality control, and mutually agreed commercial term.

Alba’s CEO, Ali Al Baqali, commented on the collaboration:

“Our collaboration with Epsilon Carbon marks an important milestone in Alba’s journey to reinforce supply chain reliability and maintain the highest standards of quality. This partnership not only secures a key input for our operations but also supports the growth of Bahrain’s industrial sector. We are confident that this alliance will deliver lasting value for both organisations.”

Mr. Vikram Handa, Managing Director, Epsilon Carbon said:

“Our collaboration with Alba is an important step toward sustainable industrial growth. With our coal tar distillation capacity set to reach 750,000 tons by 2027 and a US$ 20 million investment in Kingdom of Bahrain, we aim to strengthen regional collaboration and supply chain resilience. This will not only reinforce the India – Kingdom of Bahrain industrial corridor but also help reduce the carbon footprint and realise our vision for a more sustainable and efficient aluminium industry.”

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity management), ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, and a top 1% Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 has increased the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and is reducing the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two product series with multiple variations to meet diverse customer needs: one featuring recycled content, and the other integrating verified in-house carbon offsets.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 40 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in October 2025. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA’s Lifetime President and President Awards (10+ Gold Medal Awards), the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

About Epsilon Carbon

Epsilon Carbon is a leading global player committed to delivering innovative and sustainable specialty carbon & carbon black solutions based in India. Its carbon black facility has an annual capacity of 215,000 metric tons, while the specialty carbon facility has a capacity of 320,000 metric tons. It caters to diverse sectors like aluminium, carbon black, tyres and mechanical rubber goods, graphite, specialty and construction chemicals, dyes, and pigments etc. Epsilon operations have achieved 100% backward integration, utilizing captive feedstock and raw materials from the steel industry. With a Zero Liquid Discharge system, it reuses 100% of treated wastewater onsite and 88% of its energy needs are met through a 17MW captive power plant that runs on recovered hot gases. For more details: www.epsiloncarbon.com

