​​​Manama (ALBH): As part of its commitment to strengthening national partnerships for sustainable development, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) to advance Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives in support of Bahrain’s sustainability goals.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and balance economic and environmental priorities. Key initiatives include a specialised research study to identify the optimal energy mix for Alba’s operations and the development of a unified ESG framework. A joint task force of experts from both organisations will lead these efforts.

The agreement was signed on 27 August 2025 at Derasat’s Awali headquarters by Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali and Derasat CEO Abdulla Mohamed Alahmed, in the presence of senior representatives from both entities.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

“This MoU with Derasat is a testament to Alba’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. By combining our industrial expertise with Derasat’s research capabilities, we are laying the groundwork for transformative ESG initiatives that will not only benefit Alba but also contribute to Bahrain’s national goals. Together, we aim to pioneer solutions in renewable energy and carbon reduction that are both economically viable and environmentally responsible.”

Adding further, Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat)’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Mohamed Alahmed, added:

"This memorandum reflects our shared vision to strengthen research partnerships in energy and sustainability. Through advanced mathematical modelling and scenario analysis conducted by our Artificial Intelligence and Renewable Energy Lab (AIRE Lab), we aim to deliver practical, data-driven solutions that support Bahrain’s long-term economic competitiveness and environmental goals.”

This collaboration, aligned with Bahrain’s net-zero 2060 commitment, marks a significant milestone in Alba’s ESG journey. It reinforces the value of strategic partnerships in driving sustainable industrial growth, advancing research, and delivering long-term benefits to the local community.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity management), ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, and a top 1% Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 has increased the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and is reducing the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two product series with multiple variations to meet diverse customer needs: one featuring recycled content, and the other integrating verified in-house carbon offsets.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 38 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in July 2025. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA’s Lifetime President and President Awards (10+ Gold Medal Awards), the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

About Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat)

The Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) was established in 2009, as a specialized independent think tank. Derasat is dedicated to conducting high-level research and analysis on strategic, international, economic, and energy-related issues of significance to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arabian Gulf region, and the broader international community. The Center’s mission is to provide policy-relevant insights, foster informed dialogue, and support decision-makers in promoting national prosperity, regional stability, and sustainable development, in alignment with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Derasat is chaired by His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications. The Center is structured into specialized research programs that cover Strategic and International Studies, Energy and the Environment, and Economics. These programs provide the analytical foundation for Derasat’s publications including the peer-reviewed Derasat Journal, policy briefs, books, strategic analyses, and commentaries. In pursuit of its objectives, Derasat has established robust collaborations and memoranda of understanding with prominent international organizations and research institutions.

Through the organization of high-level forums, thematic seminars, and Think Talk lectures, Derasat engages leading regional and global experts in dialogue on emerging challenges and opportunities, ranging from digital transformation and energy transition to regional security and international relations. The Center’s sustained contributions to research excellence, policy innovation, and international cooperation have established it as a leading hub for strategic thought and intellectual exchange, reinforcing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a proactive participant in shaping regional and global discourse.